Apple Home Hub: Analyst Reveals Rumored Release Date Is Near After 'Indefinite' Delay Claims

The awaited Apple smart home hub, also known as the HomeAccessory, may have a potential release date that is coming earlier than expected, according to a well-known analyst. That same analyst is the same one who claimed that the device is delayed "indefinitely," citing that Apple's setbacks in its AI development are a key reason for it.

Apple Analyst Unveils Release Date for Smart Home Hub

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently shared a report which briefly talked about an important update for the awaited smart home hub of the company. According to the trusted analyst, Apple previously faced a delay in its development, but that may be over now as it is rumored that this smart home hub may be released around the first half of next year.

The rumors about the HomePod with display claim that the device will get an A18 chipset to power its processes and bring Apple Intelligence. Moreover, the HomePod is said to feature a 6 to 7-inch square display on top of it.

HomeAccessory Was Previously Delayed 'Indefinitely'

The latest PowerOn newsletter from Gurman reveals why the HomeAccessory was delayed by the company, claiming that the next-generation Siri with generative AI held back the device's development.

Additionally, the focus would now be on offering a smart home hub display as it could be positioned or mounted in different places, including a HomePod-like speaker base or against the wall.

The device would allow users to answer or make calls via FaceTime, have the capabilities to control smart home accessories, and may also double as a home security platform.

Apple's HomePod with Display Rumors

More than two years ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple is working on developing a new version of its HomePod that is set to be transformed with a built-in display on top of it. Instead of the usual pad that recognizes gesture controls, Apple will add an iPad-like display, transforming the home speaker into a smart home hub that can also control other smart home devices.

A year later, other sources have also picked up on the HomePod with display rumors as more evidence came to light, with one being referenced from Apple's code calling it the HomeAccessory. The discovery brought more concrete evidence on Apple's plans to expand into the smart home tech industry by developing a device that would serve as a central hub for all in-house experiences under its tech ecosystem.

There has been a significant following for Apple's HomePod with display development as it could set the foundation for the company's foray into smart home technology, considering that it is part of the Matter standard.