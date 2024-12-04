Apple HomePod With Display, a.k.a. HomeAccessory, Is Coming by Late 2025 Says Kuo

The first foray by Apple into smart home hardware is reportedly coming next year, and this is the revamped version of its smart speaker, now known as the HomePod with display, that is set to transform one's home. Previous reports referred to the device as the "HomeAccessory" which is set to be its official name once it is available in the market, but there are still no confirmations regarding it.

Despite being a smart home hardware, it was revealed that it is getting a powerful chip to power the massive experiences available on the device, and it has seen its cycle on rumors since three years ago.

Apple's HomePod with Display Is Coming by Late 2025

There is a new detail behind the much-awaited and highly-rumored HomePod with display, as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared another scoop that it is coming by late 2025 for the public to purchase. This follows the previous claims by Kuo that the HomePod with display will finally be available by 2023, then delayed to 2024, with the last centering on its Q1 2025 release.

However, Kuo is back again with supplemental information behind this smart home device that puts it around 2025's third quarter, particularly after Cupertino's annual showcase, WWDC 2025.

Kuo predicted that the HomePod with display will be a "successful" debut in the market as historically, the company saw triumphs for its "repositioning of existing products" which cited the Apple Watch as an example.

Apple 'HomeAccessory' to Feature Massive Tech

According to Kuo, the reason behind this further delay for the so-called 'HomeAccessory' is because of its software development which was not specified by the renowned analyst. That being said, it will feature advanced technology for users as it will arrive with an A18 processor, best known for powering the iPhone 16 series, a 6 or 7-inch display, as well as Apple Intelligence support.

This will be part of Apple's "strategic repositioning" for the HomePod lineup which is set to deliver its real smart home capabilities.

HomePod with Display Rumors

It is high time for Apple to enter the smart home market after many years of holding out on it, especially as Big Tech rivals like Samsung, Google, Amazon, and more are already seeing significant advancements here. The rumor was also from renowned analyst and insider, Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared that Apple is working on integrating a screen atop the HomePod for improved capabilities.

Over the years, many tipsters and renowned sources claimed that Apple is indeed working on this development for its smart home lineup, one that would offer an introduction to the future tech coming from the company. It was revealed that there was already a prototype in the works for the said HomePod with a display, with its chassis showing that it will be integrated into the top part of the device and will be cylindrical in shape.

However, other rumors claim that there will be an iPad-like device that will be on top of the HomePod, featuring its rectangular body above the smart home speaker which will enable FaceTime and be more, hands-free. There are still no definite answers as to how the HomePod with Display will look in the future, but Kuo now shared that it is expectedthis late 2025, a year later after his previous prediction of a 2024 release.