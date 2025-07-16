iPhone 17 Air Has a Titanium Frame Despite Apple Reverting to Aluminum for Pro Model—Report

A new rumor says Apple is giving a titanium frame for the rumored iPhone 17 Air. This latest report comes after a recent rumor talking about the iPhone 17 Pro series reverting to aluminum for its chassis after two editions of using the titanium build.

The iPhone 17 Air remains unconfirmed by the company, but it is expected to arrive later this fall alongside the regular releases, including the base iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Air Has a Titanium Frame, Says Analyst

MacRumors shared a new report featuring claims from analyst Jeff Pu, who said that the iPhone 17 Air would feature a titanium body for its frame.

However, the only issue with this is that titanium is heavier than aluminum, and the report claimed that using the latter as the iPhone 17 Air's material is the more ideal one to achieve its weight reduction goals.

That being said, it has been speculated that Apple's choice to use titanium accounts for the durability of the thin device, especially as it is expected to be slimmer and lighter to carry.

Apple Reverts to Aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro

The latest scoop comes after many analysts and reports claimed that Apple will revert to the use of aluminum and glass for the iPhone 17 Pro variants, similar to the base iPhone 17's materials.

Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that Apple would be using a mix of titanium and aluminum for its iPhone 17 Air but not much has been revealed. Questions are expected to be answered by Apple come September.

What to Expect from the iPhone 17 Air

Since last year, talks about Apple shaking up the iPhone variants in its next release have been about replacing the "Plus" versions with the new iPhone 17 Air. The device would be the thinnest iPhone yet, per leakers and analysts, with sources claiming that it would only be around 5.4 to 5.5 millimeters in thickness.

Because of this drastic change in the device's size and weight, many users are worried that the iPhone 17 Air's battery would not last long as this is also a factor that needs to be changed to accommodate the thinner profile. However, reports claim that Apple is already a step ahead by adding an AI-powered battery management feature in the next iOS version's release.

Despite being a new variant, there would not be a lot of special features for the iPhone 17 Air apart from its thinner profile and lighter body as it will be based on the entry-level specs of the series. That being said, it will also receive the rumored camera bar for the device's rear, similar to what is expected to arrive on the iPhone 17 Pro variants.