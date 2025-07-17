Spotify Audiobooks+ Rolls Out to Some Premium Users, Offers Additional Listening Hours

Spotify has revealed its latest Audiobooks+ offer which will add additional hours of listening time to the available audiobook content on the platform. The initial offer from Spotify for its Premium subscribers only brings 15 hours of audiobook streaming per month, but for those who consume it significantly, it would not be enough.

Currently, the Audiobooks+ offer is slowly rolling out to Premium users, with Spotify offering them twice as many listening hours as their original subscription but for an extra cost.

Spotify Audiobooks+ Now Rolling Out to Some Premium Users

Spotify shared a new announcement that introduces its latest Audiobooks+ product, offering users a way to add more listening hours on their Premium accounts to listen to audiobooks. It was revealed by Engadget that several Premium users are already seeing the latest offer from Spotify on their accounts, but it is currently limited to a select number of users.

The feature is currently rolling out after its recent test in Canada and Ireland, with the company adding more countries to the mix. It was reported that the feature is starting to roll out in several countries in Europe, and they are also adding it to Australia and New Zealand.

That being said, it has not been confirmed when the United States will get the new add-on subscription service from Spotify.

Additional Listening Hours on Spotify Audiobooks

The Audiobooks+ is an add-on subscription to already existing Premium subscriptions on the platform, which means that it would cost extra to get the service.

The regular Spotify Premium subscription only features 15 hours of audiobook listening, but with the Audiobooks+, they would get an additional 15 hours.

According to the report, the United Kingdom region offers it for 9 British Pounds per month, which is around $12.

Spotify Premium Features

The audio streaming experience from Spotify is one of the best in the world, with its Premium subscription offering top features for users to enjoy, complete with ad-free listening. A recent feature called Offline Backup automatically downloads songs that users recently played on their app in case they lose Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

The ad-free listening experience on Spotify Premium also brings other features like an AI-generated playlist creator, access to unlimited Podcasts, endless skips, and others. It also features exclusive access to Audiobooks, with Spotify recently promising that more compositions transformed into spoken content are coming to the platform thanks to generative AI.

The next step for Spotify is to deliver the much-awaited Lossless audio streaming experience on the platform, which promises the best quality of songs using the renowned FLAC format. This new feature is not yet available, but it was already referenced in its code.