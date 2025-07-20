Yahoo Japan Requires All 11,000 Employees to Use Generative AI to Double Productivity by 2028

Machine learning adoption is taking over Yahoo Japan as the company is now requiring all of its employees to use generative AI as part of their workflow to increase their efficiency. There are as many as 11,000 employees under Yahoo Japan's operations, and the company wants all of them to adopt generative AI and integrate it into their daily tasks and assignments.

Moreover, the company also has a massive goal in the next three years as it plans to double its workers' productivity by 2028.

Yahoo Japan Requires All 11,000 Workers to Use Gen AI

TechRadar shared a report saying that Yahoo Japan is now mandating that all of its 11,000 employees start using generative AI and utilizing its capabilities, features, and more to improve their workflow.

The company wants its employees to integrate generative AI into their daily tasks and operations, with all of its staff told to use the available technologies and tools leveraged for their improvements.

This new shift towards Yahoo Japan's workflow focuses on optimizing their operations and output to "higher-level thinking and communication," focusing on tasking AI to lead the groundwork on their tasks.

'Double' Productivity by 2028 with Generative AI

The company wants to double its productivity by 2028 with this massive adoption of generative AI, focusing on continued innovation for its developments as well as services available.

Initially, the company will focus on implementing a 30% use of generative AI, centering on areas including searching, routine documentation, and drafting. There are already several AI tools that it has developed, including SeekAI, which helps to manage tasks for expense claims and data search with available prompt templates.

AI tools are set to become a standard over at Yahoo Japan and focus on key work areas they target, including competitive analysis, expense management, meeting documentation, and research.

Generative AI and Its Integration into Work

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai previously claimed that while AI had a bad notion of replacing jobs, it would not do so in the long run. Instead, he claimed that it would create more opportunities for the human workforce.

Additionally, an AI SaaS innovator and product leader, Rupesh Thakkar, also claimed that AI-human collaboration has been something that was happening behind the scenes already before the boom in AI's popularity.

The advanced technology has since powered workplaces at its early iterations, and given its newfound generative capabilities, it is expected to power more of the workplace and improve the performance of employees and companies.