AppleCare One Bundles Multi-Device Protection Under a Single Subscription with Simplified Pricing

Apple has announced the AppleCare One service, which bundles multiple devices to be insured and protected with additional warranty from the company under a single payment scheme. This new service introduces a way to protect multiple Apple devices in one, similar to what Apple One offers with its bundled services under a single payment.

This new service adds an additional warranty to one's device, so it would be in addition to the existing purchased or complimentary device protection for a newly purchased or recent product.

AppleCare One Bundles Multi-Device Protection

Apple has recently unveiled a new subscription service, and it focuses on a new warranty program available for users to purchase called the AppleCare One. The new subscription service offers extensive coverage for various Apple devices under a single, streamlined plan, and the company claims it extends to all kinds of products that they sell.

The AppleCare One is available for $19.99 per month, and this already extends for up to three Apple devices to be insured under the subscription, which could cover the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Single Payment For All Protection Needs

According to Apple, users may add their devices that are up to four years old only and are in good condition to the AppleCare One subscription service. Should they wish to add another device, it would set them back an additional $5.99 per month on top of the base plan.

The service would become available starting July 24, with the US being the first one to offer the service to its customers. Sign-ups will be available directly on their devices or via the Apple Store.

Should You Get AppleCare Warranty?

Users who buy a new Apple device automatically get AppleCare with their purchase, but this would only cover one year of warranty for different problems users may encounter and is limited in terms of what can be claimed.

This is where AppleCare+ comes in handy as it is a more extensive warranty service from Apple. In 2017, the company extended the window to opt into the service for all iPhone purchases from 60 days to a year.

While it is an additional and expensive extra payment for device protection, it has upgraded from two accidental device damage repairs to unlimited repairs. On the other hand, the one-time payment warranty service also covers theft and loss of devices, with users who have purchased this set to get a replacement device as covered by the AppleCare+.

This is an ideal service to purchase, especially for those who would choose to keep their devices for the long run.