Starlink, T-Mobile's T-Satellite Service Goes Live With Text, Location Sharing Support

Starlink and T-Mobile's Direct-to-Cell partnership is now live, and it is called T-Satellite with Starlink, which currently offers limited support for communication features available in the network.

The best feature of this new T-Satellite service is its ability to bring satellite connectivity without specific hardware or features needed for it to work.

Starlink, T-Mobile's T-Satellite Is Now Live

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced via X that T-Satellite with Starlink, which leverages satellite cellular connectivity, is now available.

Now out of beta, this public release also expands its services to non-T-Mobile users, including Verizon and AT&T customers, said its CEO.

According to Sievert, T-Mobile is leveraging the more than 650 satellites of Starlink that are already in orbit, meant to deliver the satellite-to-mobile constellation that was made specifically for this service.

Sievert also claimed that this is only the beginning of this new service, which only requires seeing the skies and not having obstructions like trees.

Today marks a huge step in @TMobile’s mission to end dead zones. T-Satellite is officially out of beta and available to anyone who wants it — including Verizon and AT&T customers!



With 650+ satellites in orbit, the largest satellite-to-mobile constellation on the planet aims to… pic.twitter.com/yGwe7o0vgZ — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) July 23, 2025

Limited Features for T-Satellite For Now

According to T-Mobile's support document, the T-Satellite service only offers limited features in its current rollout as the service can only support text messages and location sharing.

Customers who are on the Experience Beyond plan, worth $100 per month, or the Go5G plans would automatically be enrolled in the service as part of their subscription.

That being said, those who want to join the T-Satellite with Starlink service may opt to subscribe to its standalone service with its introductory price of $10 per month, which would later increase to $15 per month.

Starlink and T-Mobile's Direct-to-Cell

Over the past years, Starlink has proven itself to be one of the most reliable satellite internet connectivity services in the world with its rapid expansion of service areas and reach to different corners of the planet.

Back in 2022, Starlink partnered with the United States' T-Mobile to deliver the Direct-to-Cell service by integrating the telco's mid-band PCS spectrum to its satellites.

Since its beta launch last year, Starlink has been testing the capabilities of its T-Mobile Direct-to-Cell service, but the company has proven itself capable of offering the service during calamities. Hurricane Helene and Los Angeles wildfire victims were among those who were given access to the satellite internet service, which proved to be effective as terrestrial cell tower services were down.

Musk has since touted the service to be usable, already proven and tested in different calamities and when in need, and went on to stress how this would be a beneficial service for the world.

After their successful test run with T-Mobile, the companies are now launching the service for public use in the United States but only offering limited support for its capabilities.