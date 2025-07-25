Xbox Game Pass Drops Three Standout Titles in July—What Are They?

Xbox Game Pass has quietly added one of its most impressive lineups of the year. This week's titles include two major day-one releases and one critically underrated gem. If you're into different game genres, this is the perfect weekend for you.

'Abiotic Factor' is a Sci-Fi Survival With Rich Co-Op Gameplay

"Abiotic Factor" may seem simplistic at first glance, but it delivers a surprisingly rich and chaotic co-op survival experience. Already popular on PC, it now comes to Xbox Game Pass as a fully featured, multiplayer sandbox in a zany and '90s-style sci-fi world.

Players take on the role of research employees investigating paranormal anomalies. Up to six players can build, craft, explore, and fight together, making every session unpredictable. Think "Lethal Company," but with richer RPG mechanics, crafting systems, and a weirder narrative twist.

If you're looking for a game to play with friends that blends tension with creativity, Abiotic Factor is a must-try.

'Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' Borrows Soulslike Elements in Ming Dynasty China

For Soulslike enthusiasts, "Wuchang: Fallen Feathers" presents a new spin based on Chinese history and mythology. In the fall of the Ming Dynasty, you are a set of characters fighting through a dark, haunting landscape tainted by Madness.

The game focuses on dodging rather than blocking, with every battle a genuine challenge. The Madness system introduces strategy, making you balance risk and reward as you walk the line of losing control. It's punishing but satisfying, ideal for those seeking to test their reflexes and patience.

With its stunning visuals, period feel, and rich combat systems, Wuchang is among the month's most challenging Game Pass drops.

'Wheel World' Depicts Chill Ride Through a Colorful Universe

Unlike the first two titles, "Wheel World" is a relaxed and contemplative experience. You control Kat, a young woman whose journey through a colorful world on two wheels could quite possibly decide the fate of the universe, but without all the stress.

The game's appeal is in its liberty. According to Digital Trends, you may race, roam, gather components, and tune your bike as you desire. It's aesthetically pleasing, emotionally engaging, and designed for gamers who prefer something relaxing, elegant, and gratifying.

"Wheel World" is the best choice when you're looking for a vibe-heavy, no-stress game that still has valuable exploration.