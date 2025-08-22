Google Maps Launches Easier Access to 'Your Recent Places' on Android

Google Maps has always been more than just a navigation tool. In fact, it's a daily companion for finding routes, exploring new spots, and keeping track of where you've been. However, locating your visit history hasn't always been straightforward.

That's about to change with Google's latest update, which introduces a new way to view your recent trips directly from the Maps app.

Google Maps Adds 'Your Recent Places' Section

The latest Google Maps update (v25.34.00.796159725) introduces a feature named "Your recent places." Android Authority first noticed this section showing up above "Your lists" in the You tab. It is acting as an all-in-one hub for all the places you've been to recently.

With this enhancement, it is that much simpler to backtrack your route or visit your favorite places without having to dig into settings.

Filters for Smarter Navigation

To make the user experience even more intuitive, Google has added a filter carousel with four principal options: Area, Category, Saved, and Maps history. They enable you to narrow your search within seconds.

For instance, clicking Category opens into sub-filters of Food & Drink, Culture, Shopping, Attractions, and Hotels. That makes it easy to find a restaurant that you just visited or the museum you visited over the weekend quickly.

New Features for Saving and Sharing Places

Every entry in "Your recent places" includes a bookmark icon and a three-dot menu for extra functionality. According to Android Police, this bookmark enables you to save a place straight into your lists for convenient retrieval later.

While the three-dot menu provides additional features like sharing with friends, viewing more information, or deleting it from your history if you don't want others to know you went there.

Timeline vs. Recent Places: What's New?

Google Maps already had a Timeline feature, which showed a history of your visited locations when location tracking is enabled. However, that timeline is tucked deeper inside the app, making it less convenient for quick access. The new "Your recent places" section brings that same information upfront, making it easier to check your activity without scrolling through menus.

Regarding its availability, Google has not yet announced any update when it will be rolled out to everyone.

Back in May, Google Maps unveiled a screenshot scanner that allows you to track places you've seen online based on your saved photos.