SpaceX Postpones Starship Flight 10 Launch, Vows to Fix Ground System Issues

SpaceX's Flight 10 has been sidelined at a crucial moment for the company's missions, with time running out for it to be operational. The latest reason centers on an issue with its ground systems, which is preventing the two-stage rocket from continuing operations after earlier setbacks.

SpaceX Postpones Starship Flight 10 Launch

The latest update from SpaceX brought disappointing news. Only several hours before another Starship launch, the company postponed the mission. Flight 10 was set earlier this month, with the company saying the rocket would again show off its capabilities by August 24. That plan is now sidelined.

SpaceX postponed the entire mission around an hour after it announced that it would begin the propellant load for both the Starship's Ship and Super Heavy rockets, an operation that plays a massive part in its launch missions.

SpaceX's announcement did not reveal any other dates for the test flight, indicating an indefinite delay to the launch.

Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 24, 2025

Moreover, SpaceX did not mention if it would immediately resume launching the Starship's Flight 10 should the issue be fixed, with the company only having two more days of launch window available.

Space.com's report claimed that SpaceX has two backup dates for the Flight 10 launch set for either Monday, August 25, or Tuesday, August 26.

SpaceX Vows to Fix Ground Systems Issue

There is a sliver of good news in this latest announcement from SpaceX as the issue does not lie with its Starship or Super Heavy Booster rockets but in its ground systems.

According to SpaceX, it had to postpone the launch as it needed to "troubleshoot an issue with ground systems."

The Musk-owned company also did not reveal if this is a major or minor issue, so it remains unknown if it would be a quick fix for the company or not.

Starship's 2025 Mission Setbacks

In total, SpaceX only had three launches as far as 2025 goes, but the company has failed to have the Ship return in one piece. The latest Flight 9 launch saw both the Ship and Super Heavy lost in the process despite it following Flight 7's profile, making it the third-straight mission where they lost at least one rocket (and in this case, both).

Flight 8 saw both rockets disintegrate into space debris as well, but SpaceX claimed that they were lost in the planned hazard area.

Flight 7, on the other hand, was the first mission SpaceX flew this year, which saw the successful catch-and-land of the Super Heavy, but lost the Ship in the process.