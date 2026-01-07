CES 2026 has already delivered a lot of new technologies to look forward to, and some are already available to buy or preorder.

Best CES 2026 Tech Now Available to Buy or Preorder

Many products revealed at CES 2026 are either previews of what's to come later this year, prototypes, or concepts that are yet to be released.

However, there are various products that are already available for sale to customers who are interested in purchasing them.

Check out the list below to.

Corsair Galleon 100 SD Mechanical Keyboard

Elgato became famous for its Stream Deck accessory that users plug directly to PCs to launch direct access to platforms, but they are taking this to the next level with Corsair's latest CES 2026 release.

The new Galleon 100 SD is a 100% mechanical keyboard, meaning that its layout is complete. However, the traditional mechanical keyboard aspect to it is only in 80% layout, and the remaining 20% is the retrofitted Stream Deck, complete with a 5-inch 720x1280 IPS screen, two rotary dials, and the stream buttons that will take users directly to the platforms.

The Stream Deck built into the Galleon 100 SD replaced the numpad, which is traditionally placed there in 100 percent keyboards.

The Corsair Galleon 100 SD is now available to preorder on its website for $349.99, and it will launch on January 29.

Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds

For those looking for a 2-in-1 wireless earbud, Anker's Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro is the one for you.

The new wireless earbuds from Anker feature either an open-ear setup or an in-ear version that delivers active noise cancellation. Users only need to slide it in or out of the ear to change its type.

The Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds are now available to purchase via its website for $179.99, with a $30 off limited promotion now available.

Xreal's 1S Smart Glasses and Neo Power Bank

If you like game streaming on the go with your handheld consoles, then Xreal's new 1S smart glasses and Neo power bank are products you might want to consider.

The new Xreal 1S smart glasses can serve as a monitor for your Nintendo Switch 2 or other handheld consoles, offering a wide field-of-view (FOV) and 120Hz refresh rate available for $449.99.

On the other hand, the new Neo power bank offers a 10,000mAh capacity and up to 40W of fast charging rate for your handheld consoles and the Xreal 1S smart glasses. It is available for $119.00.

LG 27GX790B OLED Gaming Monitor

LG's newest brightest and fastest OLED gaming monitor is now here with the 27" QHD 27GX790B that features either a 540Hz QHD or 720Hz HD refresh rate and quality.

It features DisplayPort 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 500, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and a borderless design.

The new monitor is available to preorder via LG's website for $999.

Aqara U400 Smart Lock with UWB

Upgrade your smart home with the new Aqara U400 smart lock that debuts the first-ever support for Apple's Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology for hands-free locking.

It uses the U1 UWB chip that is the same chipset used by the iPhone and Apple Watch.

The Aqara U400 smart lock is available for $269.99 via Amazon.