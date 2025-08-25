Elon Musk Makes Grok 2.5 Open Source for Users to Download, Tweak

Elon Musk announced a massive opportunity for all as Grok 2.5 is now open source. This means that all users from different parts of the globe now get the chance to download the AI chatbot, tweak it to their liking, and run it however they want to.

However, the good news is far from over. In several months, xAI and Musk will also make the newer version of the chatbot, Grok 3, open source.

Elon Musk: Grok 2.5 Is Now Open Source

xAI owner and CEO Elon Musk has announced on X that they are making Grok 2.5 available to anyone who wants a more direct access to it. The language model's original source code is now available for users to download from Hugging Face, directly from its developing company, xAI.

Through this, users now get a chance to download Grok 2.5 directly, run it on their computers, and tweak its codes to serve their needs.

Grok 2.5 may already be an obsolete model which xAI does not use anymore, especially after the recent release of Grok 4 and Grok 4 Heavy last July, but it still delivers the upgrades from the previous open-sourced AI, Grok 1.

The @xAI Grok 2.5 model, which was our best model last year, is now open source.



Grok 3 will be made open source in about 6 months. https://t.co/TXM0wyJKOh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2025

Grok 3 to Follow Grok 2.5's Availability

Musk also revealed that Grok 2.5 would be followed up by Grok 3 as the next model to be open sourced. That being said, the wait time for Grok 3 would take half a year, according to the executive.

This means that the possibility of Grok 3's arrival would take place in February 2026 should xAI and Musk strictly follow their timeline.

xAI, Musk's Open Source Grok AI

It is nearly two years since Musk and xAI released the first version of Grok, which was first made available to paying users of X. Following their chatbot's debut, the Musk-owned AI company made Grok open-sourced in March 2024, with all users worldwide getting access to the chatbot's original source code.

That being said, this only served users who have knowledge in computer engineering and IT as they could tweak the source code to their liking. It was only in November of last year that Musk and xAI made Grok AI available to access for free on the social media platform, but it came with limits and restrictions for non-paying users.

Musk and xAI have emphasized on making AI available for all, with open sourcing its models being a top focus of the company.