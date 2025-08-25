New Foldable iPhone Rumors: Four Cameras, Touch ID, eSIM-Only Features Launching Next Year

Apple is reportedly working on the foldable iPhone with new rumored features, including four cameras for the device, a Touch ID power button, and an eSIM-only configuration.

Alongside this report, an analyst has also claimed that Apple is planning to deliver the foldable device, dubbed the iPhone Fold, by next year.

iPhone Fold Rumors: Four Cameras, Touch ID, eSIM

According to the latest claims by Apple analyst Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter (via Bloomberg), there would be three features to expect from the foldable iPhone.

The first one involves four camera lenses, specifically two cameras on its rear. One is said to be in its outer display, and another one in its inner display. The iPhone Fold will reportedly not follow the three-lens setup of the standard iPhone Pro versions, but it will have a front-facing camera for each of its outer and inner displays.

Next, Apple will reportedly ditch the Face ID and instead focus on the return of Touch ID, similar to its iPads, where it is embedded in the power button.

Lastly, Apple will reportedly ditch physical SIM card slots for the foldable iPhone as well, similar to its eSIM-only iPhones that have been the standard for US releases since 2022.

The Apple iPhone Fold Is Expected Next Year

Gurman also mentioned that based on expectations, Apple will debut the still-unnamed foldable iPhone next year.

However, the analyst did not reveal a specific timeline for the folding device.

Previous iPhone Fold Rumors

There have been many speculations and rumors about Apple's first foray into a smartphone foldable, and it has been referred to as the iPhone Fold by different sources. One of the biggest rumors about it is the speculated price tag, initially estimated to be at $2,300, excluding the US tariffs. Newer information claims that it would only be priced at around $1,800 to $2,000.

It is expected that the foldable iPhone would be priced at a premium because of the features that will come alongside it.

As far as its features go, rumors claimed that it will have a screen size that is larger than the iPad mini, which has a 7.69-inch screen, with a 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded.

On the other hand, it is said to be a book-style foldable with a crease-free screen, feature the Touch ID, four cameras, and a titanium build that will ensure that the device is durable and follow its latest designs.

Apple is yet to confirm the existence of the iPhone Fold and if they are developing such a device, but there have been reports of evidence popping up regarding the first foldable technology from the company.