Apple AirPods Max: Why Premium Headphones Fans May Be Left Waiting

Apple entered the high-end audio segment with the release of AirPods Max, a set of over-the-ear headsets that fused premium sound with edgy design. With technology such as industry-best noise cancellation, transparency mode, and tailored spatial audio, Apple soon established a niche in the high-end headphones segment.

However, while others innovate, Apple appears to be lagging in refining its flagship headphones.

Apple's Upgrades Thus Far

Apart from their release, the AirPods Max have received only incremental upgrades. According to Digital Trends, Apple more recently added support for lossless ultra-low latency audio and Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking to preserve the immersive listening experience. The update also changed from the Lightning port to a USB-C connector, which is similar to the newest iPhones and Macs.

That said, the iPhone maker won't be launching an upgrade to next-gen AirPods Max anytime soon, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company is holding out for fresh Macs, iPads, iPhones, and more. This leaves fans of Apple's high-end headphones hanging and anticipating significant innovations that will help them get back to the competition.

Read more: AirPods Pro 3 Could Give Apple a Boost as US Sales Slow Down

AirPods Max's Strengths That Still Shine

Even five years into release, the AirPods Max are still among the top-sounding high-end headphones available. Their ability to provide clean, dynamic sound with background noise canceling is unmatched for most users. The aesthetic, of course, also embodies Apple's branding philosophy: bald, brazen, and instantly identifiable.

For die-hard Apple fans, these headphones continue to be a compelling option, particularly if full integration with Apple devices is a priority.

On top of that, AirPods Max get pro audio, which is a killer feature that every headphone fan won't miss.

Where the Competition Scores a Point

But when pitted against the competition in the form of Sony's WH-1000XM6, Apple's AirPods Max start to look a bit dated, Digital Trends pointed out.

Sony's top-of-the-line headphones aren't just lighter at 8.96 ounces to Apple's 13.6 ounces, but they also have the added benefit of being foldable with great build quality. And more importantly, they pack up to 30 hours of battery life: 50% longer than Apple's.

Sony also excels with customization. The companion app allows for custom EQ settings and deeper audio controls, working seamlessly across both Android and iOS platforms. Support for the LDAC codec also gives audiophiles high-resolution streaming options, something AirPods Max lack since they only support SBC and AAC codecs.

The Cupertino tech titan needs to improve its features to better compete with other brands like Sony and Bose. Of course, this will take some careful planning for Apple. It's also important to consider tweaking the price with better upgrades.

A $100 difference is a big thing for wearable users who are looking for a great alternative to their existing headphones.