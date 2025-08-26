Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Spotted Early, Coming With 120 Hz Refresh Rate, Exynos 2400, More

Samsung has not yet announced information about Galaxy S25 FE, but an early leaked listing suggests it's going to be released soon. The successor of Galaxy S24 FE has recently been spotted MediaMarkt listing in Portugal.

While it's now deleted, a Dutch website was able to write down its specs.

Galaxy S25 FE Display and Design

Based on the leak, the Galaxy S25 FE has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with clear 1080x2340 pixels. The display also accommodates a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which guarantees smooth navigation and a better gaming experience. To safeguard against scratches and drops, Samsung is outfitting the phone with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, according to NieuweMobiel.

In terms of design, the phone is slender with a thickness of 7.4 mm and weighs 190 grams with a sleek yet sturdy build. The leaked listing had only the Navy Blue variant, although it's very probable that Samsung will offer additional colors upon release.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Performance

Internally, the Galaxy S25 FE will utilize the Exynos 2400 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Although the listing had just a single storage option, Samsung is likely to release other options to cater to various user demands. These hardware components are expected to offer robust multitasking capabilities, quicker app opening, and optimal power management.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate a great deal with the S25 FE's triple camera system at the back. There is a 50MP primary lens with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

A front-facing 12MP selfie snapper guarantees sharp, high-resolution photos for video calls and selfies. Such specifications make the Galaxy S25 FE a strong challenger in Samsung's family, especially for smartphone photographers.

Battery and Charging Capabilities

According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy S25 FE has a 4,900mAh battery, marginally less than Samsung's top-end S series but still powerful enough for day-to-day use. The device supports 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, making it possible for users to charge their devices quickly with minimal downtime.

AI and Software Upgrades

As per Samsung's new plan, S25 FE will be equipped with AI-infused features such as Gemini Live to boost the user experience. These products will offer more intelligent photography suggestions, enhanced voice assistance, and more efficient on-device optimization.