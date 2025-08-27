Meta's Hypernova AI Smart Glasses With Wristband Controller May Come Out Next Month

Meta plans to debut its much-hyped Hypernova smart glasses at the Connect conference on Sept. 17. Tech enthusiasts are excited to see this new wearable tech, but analysts propose that the product is more of an experiment than a game-changer.

Meta Hypernova's Key Selling Point

According to Digital Trends, Meta is positioning artificial intelligence (AI) as an iconic characteristic of Hypernova. The glasses will come with AI to support interactive uses like navigation, real-time alerts, and voice-controlled activities. Prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, noted that the technology is new and might bar Hypernova from reaching mass popularity.

Limited Launch and Shipment Expectations

Kuo recently pointed out that Meta's new smart glasses are destined to have limited availability. Based on his prediction, between 150,000 to 200,000 units will ship within two years of availability, making Hypernova a niche offering. Previously, it was expected to complete 14 million shipments of smart glasses globally by 2026, emphasizing how little Meta's market share is predicted to be.

Here are the key points regarding Meta's AI glasses, Hypernova:



1. This device is expected to enter mass production in 3Q25 with a two-year product life cycle. Shipments over the next two years are projected to be around 150,000 to 200,000 units. Based on Qualcomm's chip... — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 27, 2025

Will You Buy Meta's Hypernova?

A further challenge for Meta's Hypernova is its projected $800 price, which might scare off mainstream consumers. From a technical standpoint, Meta's use of Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) microdisplay technology generates design challenges associated with brightness, battery life, form factor, and response time.

All these constraints further suggest that Hypernova is no more than a test product rather than a revolutionary release, according to Tom's Guide.

Meta's Strategic Goals Behind Hypernova

Despite the doubts, Meta's move to release Hypernova later this year seems deliberate. Kuo believes the company is working towards acquiring early experience in the smart glasses ecosystem. He also claims that Apple is releasing the product before it reinforces its brand position. There's also a truth about learning about user behavior to improve subsequent designs.

How Hypernova Is Different From Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Meta currently has a foothold in the smart glasses arena through its Ray-Ban Meta range, which is designed for taking snaps, recording vids, and providing open-ear audio capabilities.

In contrast to the Ray-Bans, Hypernova will reportedly bring a monocular AR screen for notifications, maps, and AI-powered interactions. There are also rumors of a neural wristband, which would enable discreet finger and wrist movements for hands-free operation.

Although Hypernova will not dominate the market right away, it is an early but important start toward immersive AR-capable, AI-driven eyewear. If this effort is successful, it could lead to subsequent innovations that combine utilitarian convenience with cutting-edge augmented reality experiences.

Earlier this year, Meta announced that, apart from Hypernova, they were releasing the new Oakley smart glasses designed for athletes.