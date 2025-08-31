Tesla Hacker Expose Fatal Crash Data After Company Claimed They Don't Have It

Key evidence for a case Tesla was trying to dismiss has been uncovered by a hacker, who shared with the press that the data was there all along despite the company claiming that they do not have it.

Tesla previously claimed that the data was unavailable after the crash, and the company had no record of it.

Tesla Hacker Exposes Fatal Crash Data on 2019 Accident

According to a new report shared by The Washington Post, a hacker who goes by the name of "Greentheonly" on X has shared valuable fatal crash data on a 2019 accident involving a Tesla Model S.

This specific crash data was something that the company denied having, but Greentheonly told the publication that "it was obvious the data was there."

It was revealed that during the trial, before Greentheonly stepped in, Tesla claimed that they did not hide the data that was being asked to be presented in court. The company then claimed that they "lost" it.

The plaintiff's lawyers asked for the crash data, particularly the "collision snapshot," from Tesla, but the company said that it had nothing. The collision snapshot offers data captured by the car using its sensors and cameras all around.

Tesla Claimed That They Don't Have the Data

ArsTechnica reported that in past trials, Tesla was quick to offer customer stored data from its servers as a way to dispute the claims against them. However, in the 2019 Autopilot case, the company claimed that they do not have anything on it.

It was revealed during the trial that after the collision snapshot was uploaded to Tesla's servers, and copy that was available in the car was "marked for deletion." It was also brought up in the trial that "someone from Tesla probably took 'affirmative action to delete' the copy" on its central database, said The Washington Post.

After the said crash data surfaced from the hacker, Tesla's lawyer, Joel Smith, said that at first, the company thought that they did not have it, and were later thankful that it was found, as it is an "amazingly helpful piece of information."