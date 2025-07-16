GM's Hummer EV Outsells Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lightning Leads the Race in Q2 2025

General Motors' Hummer EV has outsold the Tesla Cybertruck in the United States market, particularly in Q2 2025. This is an impressive feat for the Hummer EV as it is already approaching its three years in the market.

However, there is another massive player in the market, and that is the current best-selling electric pick-up in the United States, the Ford F-150 Lightning, which beat both brands with its Q2 performance.

GM's Hummer EV Outsold the Tesla Cybertruck in Q2

Cox Automotive shared a report that relays the latest data on electric pickup sales in the country for Q2 2025, with General Motors and its Hummer EV beating Tesla's Cybertruck. In Q2 alone, GM's Hummer sold a total of 4,508 units in the United States market, while Tesla sold a total of 4,306 units of the Cybertruck.

In the graph shown by Cox Automotive, Tesla saw a significant spike in Q3 2024, which was around a year after it debuted the Cybertruck for public availability, but it faltered in Q4 and throughout 2025.

While the Hummer EV did not see a similar sudden spike in the market, it has consistently improved its sales from Q1 2024 to Q2 2025, finally overtaking Tesla in the recent quarter's analysis.

Ford's F-150 Lightning EV Leads the Race

However, despite the rivalry of the Hummer EV and Cybertruck, there is another electric pickup that dominated Q2 2025, and that is the Ford F-150 Lightning, which is Q1 and Q2's top-selling EV pickup truck in the US.

Ford was able to sell a total of 5,842 F-150 Lightning EVs in Q2, but according to TechCrunch, the company still struggled. This Q2 was the lowest quarterly total for Ford in over a year, yet they managed to consistently claim the top spot in 2025 so far.

The Electric Pickup Rivalry in the US

In 2020, Tesla's shift to electrifying the pickup saw significant competition from the likes of Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Lordstown, and more.

There was a prediction in 2022 that companies like Ford and General Motors may overtake Tesla in the electric vehicle market share by 2025. As the year is far from being over, it remains to be seen if the prediction can come true.

Despite this, Tesla is still one of the most recognizable brands in electric vehicles, with its many models available. However, in terms of electric pickups, Ford and GM are ahead of Tesla in the recent quarter, as evidenced by the available data.

Tesla is still also embroiled in many issues involving the Cybertruck, as well as the controversies on its autonomous driving system (ADS), such as the Autopilot and FSD.