Hyundai's IONIQ 3 Supports Apple CarPlay Ultra, Says New Report

Hyundai's IONIQ 3 will feature support for Apple's more advanced CarPlay Ultra once it becomes available, according to new reports.

The latest CarPlay Ultra software from Apple is currently rolling out to more vehicles, with Porsche being among the known companies that have committed to offer it.

Hyundai's Ioniq 3 Reportedly Supports CarPlay Ultra

A new report from BBC's Top Gear has revealed that the next vehicle to get the Apple CarPlay Ultra is the Hyundai IONIQ 3. The Apple CarPlay Ultra is said to be optional for drivers.

It was reported by MacRumors that Hyundai will showcase its new IONIQ 3 electric vehicle in the upcoming IAA Mobility auto show that will begin on September 9 in Munich, Germany.

The Hyundai IONIQ 3 will bring a smaller electric vehicle in the Korean automaker's clean energy lineup, coming with a more affordable price tag and offering as much as 365 miles of range.

Deeper Integration to be Unveiled Soon

Hyundai has yet to make an official announcement of its adoption for CarPlay Ultra for its new IONIQ 3, but it is possible that come its showcase in the IAA Mobility show, the company would also have a demonstration of it.

It has not been confirmed as of writing what kind of digital setup the IONIQ 3 would have, but if CarPlay Ultra is available, it could also appear on its digital cluster behind the steering wheel while being connected to the infotainment system.

Apple CarPlay Ultra and What It Brings

Back in WWDC 2022, Apple announced that it is developing the "next-generation" of CarPlay that will feature a more powerful and deeply integrated software.

Apple's next-generation CarPlay was later referred to as the CarPlay Ultra and was initially said to have a 2024 release date. That being said, Apple only came around to releasing the CarPlay Ultra last May, and it gave the car brands that have committed to using the technology the chance to experience the newfound technology.

It is important to note that this latest advancement from Apple has limited support for its hardware and software, and only the iPhone 12 or later and those running iOS 18.5 or later will get a chance to connect and use this new technology.