Google has finally spoken up to clarify that Gmail's alleged major security issues, which have been reported about lately, are "entirely false," claiming that the online e-mailing service is running without any problems.

In these past few days, Google has been hit with reports claiming that there are current major security issues present on Gmail's services, which affect a large number of global users.

In the recent clarification by the Mountain View-based tech giant, it has done its due diligence to check up on the alleged security issues, only to find nothing concerning it.

Google Debunks Gmail's Major Security Issues Claims

Gmail remains to be one of the largest emailing services in the world, and according to Engadget, Google has received several reports about alleged major security issues found within its platform.

However, the company is now speaking up against it, debunking claims of major security issues in its platform and calling them "entirely false." The company said that there were no issues present whatsoever.

According to Google, there are no major security issues, but there are always phishing threats present on the platform, which they are actively trying to fight against.

The company claimed that they take security seriously and that all conversations and information regarding it are "accurate and factual," with significant investments and developments in place to improve safety on Gmail.

The company is now throwing shade against the many reports about the major security issues present on Gmail, saying that the company issued an "emergency warning" to all 2.5 billion users worldwide about a phishing attack.

However, it was revealed by Forbes' report that Google first acknowledged this issue way back in June and has finished notifying affected users in early August.

Google's Previous Gmail Issues

Google is one to acknowledge security issues reported to them by researchers or white hat hackers, which either independently test their systems or collaborate with them to check on the platform. One of the biggest announcements it made was back in 2023, when almost 1.8 billion Gmail users were found to be potentially compromised with a critical flaw in its newly placed security feature.

Earlier this year, a massive threat presented itself on the email platform as AI phishing scams grew significantly, with many using the service potentially vulnerable to the attacks. Because of the severity of the attacks, the Federal Bureau of Investigation stepped up and took action against them by issuing warnings and listing ways to avoid falling for the scams.

Moreover, Google has previously issued a notice to users claiming that they should not ignore or downplay "Suspicious Login" alerts from the Gmail app as these are most likely users trying to open their accounts.

Users should not exactly trust the location tags shared by the alert as the hacker or threat actor could be using a VPN, and users should focus on the IP addresses identified by the company.