Amazon Lens Live Feature: Here's How It Works

Amazon is upgrading the way users search on its platform with the new Lens Live.

Believe it or not, the way it works is very simple and straightforward.

Amazon Lens Live Feature Brings AI to Cameras

Amazon announced its latest generative AI feature available directly on its mobile-based apps called the "Lens Live" function. This allows users to scan real-world items to find them online.

The company's generative AI is leveraging visual intelligence capabilities and features to enhance the experience by using the device's camera to scan images live and give matched items.

Visual searching is already a feature present on Amazon's mobile apps, but by supercharging the feature with AI, the company is able to expand its capabilities to find items better and more accurately.

According to Amazon, users may discover products more easily and faster through the Lens Live feature as it offers real-time product matches. It works alongside the AI Shopping Assistant, which shares insights on the products.

How to Use the Feature

The feature shared by Amazon is similar to what other platforms like Google Lens offers.

All that users have to do is point their cameras at a certain object and have it scanned live by the system for potential hits.

In Amazon's case, users may scan a specific item and find the best possible match to it that is available on the e-commerce platform.

Users can then add their desired product to their carts or purchase directly.

Amazon's AI-Powered Shopping

Amazon first focused on developing the models and infrastructure of their AI technology before releasing consumer experiences. In 2024, the company released its Rufus AI shopping assistant, which centered on a conversational chatbot, in the US.

Since then, Amazon has given the world different experiences all centered on generative AI shopping experiences on the platform, offering an easier way to find products and items they wish to purchase.

Earlier this year, Amazon brought the Buy For Me agentic AI feature, which is not exclusive to the e-commerce platform but is also available for third-party websites to help users buy online.

Thanks to the emergence of AI, companies like Amazon have revolutionized shopping assistants to fit the online world of e-commerce platforms. Now, for those who want to find items on the e-commerce platform, they no longer have to type the words to describe what they are looking for as they only have to point and search.