Apple's LLM Siri Is Coming by Early 2026, Says Analyst

Apple is reportedly planning to bring "LLM Siri" in early 2026, with a well-known analyst claiming that this will be the version of the AI assistant that brings advanced knowledge and capabilities.

However, this LLM Siri is not exactly the upgraded Siri that the world has been waiting for since the announcement at WWDC 2024 as this is only a web search tool.

Apple's LLM Siri Is Reportedly Coming by Early 2026

Mark Gurman shared a new report via Bloomberg which reveals a different version of Apple's AI assistant possibly coming early next year.

This new technology will be an integrated Siri feature that has the capabilities to share answers and information on general search queries, according to the analyst.

It has also been revealed that this will greatly mirror what OpenAI and Google have available for searches on their platforms via AI Overviews.

The feature would initially be part of the features offered by Siri, but the report claimed that Apple may integrate it into other iOS functions like the Spotlight search and its web browser, Safari.

LLM Siri will be able to summarize search results in one write-up, offering users a brief and concise answer that captures various information from different sources. Its interface would support text, multimedia, and other local points of interest, as per MacRumors.

LLM Siri is the 'Answer Engine' says Apple Execs

Apple executives have been internally referring to this version of Siri as "World Knowledge Answers," and some call it the "answer engine" as it is capable of giving significant information on different topics and more.

It was revealed by the analyst that LLM Siri would be part of next year's Siri updates that are already lined up, but no specific release dates have been provided.

Upgraded Siri: When Is the AI Assistant Coming?

WWDC 2024 shared a sneak peek to Siri's generative AI upgrades as part of the company's plans to transform the AI assistant into a more advanced technology.

The showcase also made it appear like it would launch alongside the iPhone 16 lineup coming that same year. However, Apple delayed Siri's AI upgrades, which greatly dismayed fans, and this led to some users filing a lawsuit against the company for false advertisements regarding the new AI features.

Many users have awaited the upgraded Siri since 2024, and users are still counting the days until it finally becomes available. Other analysts and leakers claim that Apple will ship it come 2027 via iOS 28 (then iOS 20), but some forecast it to be released sometime next year.