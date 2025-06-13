Apple's Siri AI Upgrade Is Coming This 2026, New Report Suggests its Releasing via iOS 26.4

A new report has revealed that the much-awaited Siri AI upgrade, which Apple has delayed for several months, is expected to arrive in 2026, along with the exact version it will be released. It was recently announced that with the release of iOS 26.4, users will see the awaited Siri AI upgrades that were revealed at last year's WWDC, which were supposedly intended for iOS 18.

It follows the recent confirmation by Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg "Joz" Jozwiak, in an interview, detailing the timeline of Siri's upgrade that is now accelerated after its delays.

Apple's Siri AI Upgrade Confirmed for 2026

A recent interview with Apple's Greg Jozwiak by Tom's Guide and TechRadar revealed the new accelerated timeline for Siri's anticipated AI upgrade, with the executive claiming that it will arrive by 2026. Initial rumors and speculations surrounding the renowned AI assistant's massive upgrade placed it for release in 2027, via iOS 28 (previously iOS 20).

However, the almost three-year delay for the Siri revamp has a silver lining for the executive, who says it is rolling out in the "coming year." Despite the one-year delay for Siri's revamp, it remains on the earlier timeline for the expected upgrade, one that is coming sooner than later, according to the latest developments.

Siri AI Upgrade to Release via iOS 26.4

Following the confirmation, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared a report about the speculated timeline of when Siri's AI upgrade would arrive for users, with the iOS 26.4 version. The fourth major release version of iOS 26 is typically expected around the following year and usually comes in March for users eligible to receive the update.

The Cupertino giant did not reveal the exact dates or version when Siri's AI upgrade would arrive, and initial speculations placed it from the late iOS 26 releases or by the arrival of iOS 27. That being said, anything is possible with this "2026" timeline from Apple, and iOS 26.4 remains speculation.

Siri AI Upgrade Delays on iOS 18

Apple made significant claims during WWDC 2024 when it introduced iOS 18 to the world as the operating system that is going all-in on artificial intelligence, with Siri touted to receive the more advanced features that are long overdue. However, the company encountered delays, and Apple's SVP of software engineering, Craig Federighi, previously explained why Siri is lagging on its end.

Before Apple released iOS 18, the company launched ads and marketed Siri's AI upgrade, touting the capabilities that users would receive once the features were made available to all. However, the company failed to deliver the said AI upgrades to Siri throughout iOS 18's releases, later confirming that they were delayed. Reports speculated that they would not be available until 2027 via iOS 20 (now supposedly iOS 28).

Due to Apple's release of ads claiming that Siri's massive AI upgrades were coming with the release of iOS 18, the company was sued by users because these features were unavailable and eventually delayed. Many expected it would take years before Apple finally delivers the massive AI upgrades for Siri. Still, there is good news from the company now, as they have confirmed a significant update for the AI assistant next year.