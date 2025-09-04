Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leak Teases Bizarre Leica Logo and Next-Gen Specs

Xiaomi is tipped to launch a stunning new design for its next Xiaomi 16 Ultra, with leaks showing a large Leica logo on the device.

The famous red circle with white lettering is going to make a strong statement, pointing towards an ongoing and perhaps even further cooperation between Xiaomi and Leica.

Leica Branding to Shine on Xiaomi 16 Ultra

As per an X tipster, Kartikey Singh, the Leica branding will now be present on the Xiaomi 16 Ultra itself. This was earlier exclusive to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's packaging.

This could mean that Xiaomi is doubling down on its partnership with Leica to come up with high-quality photography features. Whereas the Xiaomi 15 Ultra merely teased Leica branding with its box, the new model looks set to embrace it as a central identity of the phone.

Anticipated Launch and Display Options

The Xiaomi 16 Ultra will debut internationally in February, continuing the traditional annual release schedule of Xiaomi. Gossip suggests that the phone has a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED screen with a "2K+" resolution, offering extremely sharp images and a smooth user interface.

The bezels are reported to be symmetrical and slimmer than any iPhone, potentially making the phone one of the slimmest designs in the high-end smartphone market.

Xiaomi 16 Ultra Will Have a Powerful Processor

On the inside, the Xiaomi 16 Ultra is also anticipated to have Qualcomm's future flagship processor, allegedly labeled as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This chip should provide top-notch performance, efficient battery management, and superior AI capabilities, establishing Xiaomi as a leader in the premium Android segment.

Xiaomi and Leica Team Up For Camera Excellence

Xiaomi's ongoing partnership with Leica has already improved its smartphone photography standards. With the prominent Leica logo now rumored to appear on the Xiaomi 16 Ultra itself, consumers can likely expect further enhancements in camera quality, color processing, and imaging software.

The combination of Leica optics and Xiaomi's engineering could make the 16 Ultra a top contender for mobile photography enthusiasts, according to GSM Arena.

This wasn't the first time that Xiaomi partnered with Leica. In 2022, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept teased the fans that they could attach a full-blown Leica lens.