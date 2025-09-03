iPhone 17 Pro is projected to be more expensive than its predecessor. However, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee has presented new estimates that may affect how much users will end up paying for Apple's newest flagship phones.

Expected iPhone 17 Prices in the US

Based on Chatterjee's predictions via 9to5Mac, below are the estimated starting prices for Apple's upcoming smartphones versus the iPhone 16 series. The highlight here is the iPhone 17 Pro, which might get a $100 bump, the first time the Pro model's starting price has gone up since 2017.

iPhone 17: $799 (the same as iPhone 16)

iPhone 17 Air: $899–$949 (up to $50 more than iPhone 16 Plus)

iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099 (a $100 bump from iPhone 16 Pro)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199 (unchanged from iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Why the iPhone 17 Pro Could Be More Expensive

Although a $100 increase seems substantial, Apple can potentially counterbalance worries by including more storage on the lower end. According to MacRumors, a new speculation says that the iPhone 17 Pro will have 256GB of base storage, up from 128GB on the iPhone 16 Pro. If true, this would be a justification for the increased starting price without substantially changing Apple's value proposition.

Nevertheless, this step would mark the end of Apple's eight-year record of retaining the Pro model at a $999 base price.

The iPhone 17 Air Enters the Fold

One notable change this year might be the release of the iPhone 17 Air, as a successor to the iPhone 16 Plus. It will likely be priced around $899 and $949, which is a potential $50 hike. Apple's move here might be to appeal to buyers willing to have a big-screen phone with high-end features at a mid-range price.

Stability for Entry-Level and Premium Models

Not all models are subject to hikes. The basic iPhone 17 still costs $799, and the best iPhone 17 Pro Max still costs $1,199. This consistency should be comforting for consumers who like either the budget option or the latest model.

Apple's Pricing Strategy Over the Years

Apple has been consistent in keeping iPhone prices constant in the U.S. over a few years, even with certain issues like supply chain problems, inflation, and increasing costs of components. According to analysts, though rumors of price increases are raised ahead of almost every launch, Apple has successfully avoided significant leaps.

However, the tech giant will one day have to pass on the added cost of improved hardware, AI capabilities, and storage boosts, making this year a possible inflection point.