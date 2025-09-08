Volkswagen Unveils ID. Cross Concept, the Newest Addition to Its Affordable EVs

Volkswagen has introduced the latest ID. Cross concept to the world, and it is the latest addition to its famed lineup of affordable electric vehicles that are slated to arrive in the coming years.

Over the years, Volkswagen has begun bolstering its electric vehicle development with new clean energy vehicles, but the company has since created concepts that are more accessible and affordable.

The goal for the company is to boost more electric vehicle adoption in the industry, with the German car conglomerate looking to provide additional and affordable EVs.

Volkswagen Introduces the New ID. Cross Concept

Volkswagen took the opportunity to showcase its latest concept via the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

The new ID. Cross concept offers a more affordable option in the market, which will definitely be good news for those who prefer SUVs and looking for better prices.

The new electric compact SUV concept will feature only 260 miles of range from the new battery design based on the WLTP cycle. The ID. Cross also features a front-wheel drive motor that has an output of 155kW of power, which equals 208 horsepower, and has a top speed of 108 miles per hour (175km/h).

According to Volkswagen, the new concept vehicle's dimensions show that it is a 4,161 mm long EV with a 2,601 mm wheelbase, as well as a 1,839 mm body width and a height of 1,588mm.

New Affordable EV Joins the VW Lineup

According to the company, this concept adds another compact electric vehicle to its previously announced concepts, including the ID. Polo, ID. Polo GTI, and the ID.EVERY1.

The ID. Cross concept will be built from the latest MEB Plus, the company's cross-brand platform shared to its subsidiaries. The ID. Cross is the electric counterpart of the Volkswagen T-Cross and will have a proper "world premiere" in summer 2026.

More Affordable EVs Coming Soon

The electric vehicle market has been perceived as premium and expensive, but now, many companies are trying to break into the affordable market which could help increase their adoption rates.

One of the leading companies behind this is Volkswagen. The company previously vowed to bring cheaper EVs as part of its lineup to help boost its sales and brand adoption as more Chinese rivals break into the market with their more affordable price points.

The likes of Tesla, Hyundai, Kia, Ford, General Motors, and more have likewise worked towards developing more budget-friendly EVs, which sacrificed most premium features for practical features.

While these cheaper EVs tend to have less range than the expensive ones because of their smaller battery packs, they have been the more ideal option for adopters who wanted to try out what EVs have to offer.