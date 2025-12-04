Meta has launched its new AI-powered support system, which features an all-in-one hub to address user concerns and issues, complete with an AI support assistant for Facebook and Instagram.

Meta Launches AI-Powered Support Assistant for Facebook, IG

Meta announced that they are launching a new AI-powered support hub, featuring an AI assistant to help users. The feature would offer users a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week account support platform for both its social networking apps, Facebook and Instagram. It is free to access for users.

This new hub will offer users a chance to find what they need help with easily with the help of AI, leading them to the right steps to guide them on things like account recovery. Alongside this, Meta is also testing an AI assistant that would assist users with their needs.

"We're also testing an AI support assistant for instant, personalized help — whether you need to recover your account, update settings, or manage your profile. This is new technology that we're testing first on Facebook globally, and we're exploring bringing it to our other apps in the future," said Meta.

New AI Support Hub to Help Fix Meta's Flawed System

Meta claimed that getting support for one's account should be "simple and accessible," and while it has been available before, the company admitted that it had its flaws and is not "always meeting expectations."

"That's why we're launching a new, centralized hub on Facebook and Instagram that brings support tools and options into one place," said Meta. "Within the support hub, you can now report an account issue, find quick answers with the help of Meta AI-powered search, and more."

"This is now rolling out globally on Facebook and Instagram, on iOS and Android operating systems," Meta added.

In previous years, Meta has tried out different ways to offer assistance to users who have encountered problems with their accounts. Back in 2021, the company added live chat support for people who were locked out of their accounts after facing backlash for not being able to provide basic support for these kinds of problems.

Last year, Meta also added a facial recognition system that the company said would help fast-track locked account recovery, but the feature was mainly meant for spotting celebrity deepfakes online.