Bare metal hosting provides exclusive access to physical servers, delivering unmatched performance, security, and control compared to shared or virtual hosting. For businesses and developers handling critical applications, selecting the right provider is essential.

We evaluated providers on uptime, deployment speed, compliance, scalability, and support, identifying the best bare metal hosting solutions in the USA.

Spoiler: Atlantic.Net earns the #1 spot for its industry-leading performance and compliance-focused offerings.

Quick Comparison Table

Provider Founded Uptime Guarantee Compliance Certifications Deployment Speed Support Best For Atlantic.Net 1994 100% SLA-backed HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, SOC 2/3 Fast, one-click 24/7 USA-based phone support Enterprises, healthcare, fintech, startups IBM Cloud 1911 99.99%+ HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO Customizable Enterprise-level global support Large enterprises, AI/ML workloads OVHcloud 1999 99.9% GDPR, ISO, SOC Rapid Developer-focused support Startups, global expansion Hetzner 1997 99.9% GDPR, ISO Moderate Community/developer forums Developers, small businesses Liquid Web 1997 100% network & power HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, ISO Managed setup Heroic Support 24/7 Mid-sized businesses, enterprises

1. Atlantic.Net

With 31 years of experience, Atlantic.Net leads in bare metal hosting for businesses needing enterprise-grade infrastructure. Its 100% SLA-backed uptime, full root access, and HIPAA, PCI, and GDPR compliance make it ideal for sensitive workloads.

Key Reasons Atlantic.Net is #1 in TechTimes Rankings

1. 100% SLA-Backed Uptime

Atlantic.Net guarantees uninterrupted operations for mission-critical workloads, ensuring businesses—whether healthcare, fintech, or e-commerce—can operate without downtime.

2. Rapid Bare Metal & Dedicated Server Deployment

Servers can be deployed in minutes, with full root access and an intuitive control panel that simplifies management.

3. Regulatory Compliance Made Easy

Atlantic.Net provides HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, SOC 2/3 compliance out-of-the-box, making it ideal for organizations handling sensitive data.

4. Advanced Security Features

Built-in firewalls and DDoS protection

Automatic backups and snapshot capabilities

Isolated environments for enhanced security

5. Scalable Infrastructure

From a single server to a full enterprise cluster, Atlantic.Net's flexible and scalable solutions allow businesses to grow without limits.

6. Transparent, All-Inclusive Pricing

No hidden fees—pricing includes backups, firewalls, and compliance services, enabling predictable budgets.

7. 24/7 USA-Based Expert Support

Atlantic.Net's fully USA-based team provides immediate assistance via phone, ensuring fast resolution for deployment, security, or technical issues.

8. GPU Servers for AI/ML Workloads

Ideal for businesses running machine learning or AI applications, providing high-performance processing power on dedicated hardware.

9. Proven Reliability Across Industries

Healthcare: HIPAA-compliant hosting for patient data

Fintech: PCI-compliant servers for secure transactions

Startups: Rapid deployment for agile testing and scaling

Enterprises: Robust infrastructure for mission-critical applications

10. All-in-One Hosting Solutions

Atlantic.Net supports bare metal, dedicated servers, cloud hosting (public, private, hybrid), colocation, and managed services, providing a single partner for all hosting needs.

In TechTimes-style rankings, these criteria are exactly what elevate Atlantic.Net to #1: it's not just speed or uptime—it's the complete package of trust, compliance, performance, and support, all USA-based.

2. IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

IBM Cloud delivers highly customizable bare metal servers suitable for AI, data analytics, and enterprise workloads. Its global presence and compliance certifications (HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO) make it a solid choice for multinational enterprises.

Best For: Large organizations needing scalable global infrastructure with advanced security.

3. OVHcloud

OVHcloud combines cost-effective pricing with a wide variety of configurations and data center options across North America and Europe. Its bare metal offerings are developer-friendly and suitable for startups seeking global expansion.

Best For: Scalable solutions for startups and growing businesses.

4. Hetzner

Hetzner offers affordable bare metal servers with strong performance and reliability. While compliance is not as extensive as Atlantic.Net, it's a popular choice for developers and small businesses focused on cost efficiency.

Best For: Developers and small businesses seeking value-oriented performance.

5. Liquid Web

Liquid Web provides fully managed bare metal servers with a focus on high-performance and 24/7 "Heroic Support." It's ideal for mid-sized businesses needing reliability without managing hardware themselves.

Best For: Mid-sized enterprises wanting managed bare metal hosting.

FAQ – Bare Metal Hosting

Q1: What is bare metal hosting?

A: Bare metal hosting provides dedicated physical servers, giving full control of hardware for optimal performance and security.

Q2: Which provider is best for compliance?

A: Atlantic.Net, with HIPAA, PCI, and GDPR-ready infrastructure.

Q3: Can I scale bare metal servers?

A: Yes, Atlantic.Net and IBM Cloud provide scalable bare metal solutions.

Q4: Which is the most cost-effective provider?

A: Hetzner offers low-cost bare metal servers with strong performance.

Q5: Are GPU servers available for AI/ML workloads?

A: Yes, Atlantic.Net and IBM Cloud provide GPU-enabled bare metal servers.

Choosing the right bare metal hosting provider can make or break your business performance. While all the providers on our list deliver reliable infrastructure, Atlantic.Net stands out as the clear leader with 31 years of experience, 100% SLA-backed uptime, HIPAA, PCI, and GDPR compliance, rapid deployment, and 24/7 USA-based support. Its enterprise-grade performance combined with human-centered support makes it ideal for businesses of any size—from startups to large organizations managing sensitive workloads.

If you're ready to experience unmatched performance, security, and support, explore Atlantic.Net's Bare Metal Servers today. Launch your dedicated server in minutes and take full control of your hosting environment with confidence.