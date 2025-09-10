Apple Extends Free Satellite Features for iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Users

Apple has a surprise for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users. The company announced that it is extending free satellite features for another year.

This is the third extension since the release of Emergency SOS via satellite in 2022.

Free Satellite Access for Another Year

Apple announced in a recent iPhone 17 press release that iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users who activate their devices in supported countries before 12 a.m. PT on September 9, 2025, will get an extra year of free satellite features.

This means users can continue using Emergency SOS and satellite messaging at no extra cost. However, some countries like Armenia, China, and Russia don't support these features.

According to The Verge, the free service will run until November 2026.

Expanded Satellite Features with iOS 18

When Apple first introduced satellite features with the iPhone 14, it mainly offered Emergency SOS. But with iOS 18, Apple added more functions, such as Messages via satellite, Find My, and roadside assistance. These new features let users stay connected even when there's no cell service. This is made possible through Apple's partnership with Globalstar.

Why Apple Keeps Extending Free Access

People are curious about why Apple continues to offer these features for free. A Reddit user suggested that Apple may avoid charging for Emergency SOS because it could hurt their reputation if people couldn't use the service in an emergency due to a fee.

While Apple hasn't said if it plans to charge, keeping the service free for emergencies seems like a smart move to maintain trust and avoid negative publicity.

"I couldn't get the feature to work backpacking a few weeks ago in West Michigan. Had a crystal clear sky, the phone said it was connected, but I couldn't get any messages to send," one Redditor wrote.

"I would rather that instead of saying two years free it was simply a specific number of messages. First 100 messages are free from that iPhone serial number for the life of the phone," another user said.

How to Test Satellite Features on Your iPhone

You can try Apple's satellite features on your iPhone today. To test Emergency SOS, go to Settings > Emergency SOS and click the "Try Demo" option. To test satellite texting, go to Settings > Apps > Messages and select "Satellite Connection Demo."

In other news, the new iPhone Air is expected to get an exclusive accessory in the form of the MagSafe Battery Pack. This won't be available in other iPhone 17 models.