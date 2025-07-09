iPhone 17e Coming in 2026 with Same Display as 16e, Says Report

Apple is doubling down on its new affordable approach. The tech giant is set to launch the iPhone 17e in spring 2026, only a year after it released the iPhone 16e earlier this year. This action apparently confirms what many had theorized: Apple's "e" series is taking over the role of the SE series and will now release annually.

It's a huge change from the previous SE models, which generally saw multi-year gaps between releases. With the iPhone 17e already underway, Apple seems focused on keeping its budget choice more consistently updated and in line with the rest of the iPhone range.

iPhone 17e to Use Same Display as iPhone 16e

The new report from South Korean news outlet The Elec says the iPhone 17e will share the same display panel as the iPhone 16e, so there will be no significant screen technology changes. That means we're getting no ProMotion or high refresh rate capabilities and small size and basic OLED panel on top of continued emphasis on affordability and simplicity.

Furthermore, the screen will once more be provided by a familiar trio: BOE, Samsung Display, and LG Display, with BOE supplying most of the panels. The same suppliers also took care of iPhone 16e's screen manufacturing and are set to continue their roles for the 17e launch.

iPhone 17e's Features Beyond the Screen

Unless the display is modified, any meaningful upgrades to the iPhone 17e will probably include performance, camera, or battery enhancements. Although Apple has not made official spec announcements, market observers expect the following possible enhancements:

Newer chipset (likely a model of the A17 or A18 series)

Camera upgrades, like enhanced low-light performance

Slightly enhanced battery performance and potentially MagSafe compatibility

Minor cosmetic adjustments for improved ergonomics or ruggedness

Apple's intention with the "e" lineup is still the same: provide fundamental iPhone performance at an affordable price without the bells and whistles of its higher-end Pro models.

Apple Projects 20 Million iPhone 16e Sales in 2025

According to GSM Arena, Apple anticipates selling around 20 million units of its iPhone 16e this year, a number that very much resembles past SE generation sales. That kind of demand indicates sharp consumer interest in an affordable iPhone alternative that doesn't compromise reliability or the iOS environment.

This consistent performance probably motivated Apple to approve the 17e's production so shortly following the 16e's release. With this, the smartphone maker wanted to strengthen the "e" series as a permanent member of the iPhone family.

If you're holding out for an affordable upgrade with modern internals and long-term iOS support, the iPhone 17e might just be the model to watch.