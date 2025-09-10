Apple Discontinues These iPhones, Accessories After iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event

Out with the old, in with the new. That seems to be the case with Apple after the company released a list of devices being discontinued after its iPhone 17 event.

The iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air stole the spotlight, particularly as they delivered the biggest update to the iPhone in years. However, many were surprised by what Apple decided to discontinue after the iPhone 17 series debuted, especially since there are some fairly new devices included.

Apple Discontinued iPhones, Accessories After Event

According to 9to5Mac, Apple was quick to discontinue several devices from its online and retail stores right after the event came to an end.

Here are the devices Apple officially discontinued:

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch SE 2

AirPods Pro 2

Most of the devices on this list are devices that were only introduced last year. That being said, the most surprising device on the list is the iPhone 16 Pro series, especially as they are fairly new.

For users who want to upgrade from older devices, they would no longer get the chance to grab the iPhone 16 Pro series but would instead be presented with only the iPhone 17 Pro to buy.

The iPhone 17 Series and iPhone Air Are Here

Apple debuted the iPhone 17 series and the new iPhone Air, and the company received massive praise for its latest developments. In the company's latest showcase, Apple introduced the latest improvements on the series, including the A19 and A19 Pro chipset, which now powers them for larger processes.

Perhaps the largest design change for the iPhone series this year is for the Pro variants, as these devices got a revamped rear camera setup which now sits on a plateau, previously referred to by rumors as the "island." The company also equipped the setup with three 48MP Fusion lenses, which significantly improve the Telephoto lens from 12MP, offering 4x and 8x optical zoom, and bringing up to 40x digital zoom.

Another significant announcement during the event was the iPhone Air, initially thought to be the iPhone 17 Air, but was revealed by Apple to be a standalone device. This smartphone has the fastest A19 Pro chipset, same as the Pro variants, but offers it with the extremely thin chassis, making it the thinnest iPhone ever.