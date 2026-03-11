Apple Confirms MacBook Neo Battery Cycle Limit—Here's How Long It Can Last

The first entry-level or midrange MacBook in years is now here, and Apple has recently revealed the actual battery cycle limit of the new MacBook Neo, so customers have an idea of how long it could last.

Battery cycle limit is an important metric in a battery-powered device as it dictates the longevity of the technology, most especially when buying it used from another user.

Apple Confirms MacBook Neo Battery Cycle Limit

Apple's specifications on its website confirm the official information behind MacBook Neo, including its battery cycle limit, which has been one of the most-raised questions about the new laptop.

Both the 256 GB and 512 GB versions of the MacBook Neo sport a 36.5-watt-hour lithium-ion battery that is capable of running 16 hours of video streaming and as much as 11 hours of wireless web use.

With that, a support document from Apple shared the battery cycle limits on Mac laptops, updated the list to include the MacBook Neo, with the new midrange computer listing a maximum of 1,000 battery cycles.

Why Is Battery Cycle Limit Important?

According to 9to5Mac, the battery cycle limit dictates the number of cycles a power cell can be used in its lifetime, and reaching its limit means that it is recommended for users to have it serviced and replaced to get the optimal battery performance from the device.

A battery cycle corresponds to each time a user consumes 100 percent of the laptop's energy. This means that the cycle counts the percentage of the energy used, no matter how many times the computer was charged.

For example, users may use 50% of the power today and then fully charge the laptop, then use another 50% of the power tomorrow. It counts as one energy cycle.

Using up 1,000 cycles would take a long time for a user, and it only dictates the longevity of the MacBook Neo based on the latest support document.

That said, the battery cycle count is different from the Battery Health information, which also helps in dictating the device's power cell capacity.