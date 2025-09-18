iPhone Fold Coming? Apple Prepares Suppliers For Next Year's iPhone Sales Boost

Apple has reportedly been telling its suppliers to get ready for next year's iPhone sales boost, and this has prompted massive speculations that this is because the much-awaited iPhone Fold is coming.

The Cupertino tech giant is the only Big Tech smartphone manufacturer in the country that has not yet made their mark in the foldable phone industry, but rumors believe that there is already one under development.

Apple Prepares Suppliers For iPhone Sales Boost Next Year

Nikkei reported that Apple is now preparing its supply chain for a massive iPhone sales boost next year. According to the report, Apple is targeting as much as 95 million in iPhone 18 sales by next year.

The publication noted that Apple's expectations center only on the iPhone 18 models coming next year, and these are the standard models in its lineup.

The number shared by the report sees 10 million more units compared to 2025's iPhone 17 series, which only saw 85 million allocated for its releases. This 10% increase would be spread out across next year's expected models, namely the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, and the iPhone Fold, said 9to5Mac.

Is This Because of the iPhone Fold Coming Soon?

The report from Nikkei did not directly address if the iPhone 18's sales boost will be attributed to the iPhone Fold. However, it was claimed that Apple could be indicating that the iPhone Fold's debut could potentially boost the flat iPhones' sales next year if it arrives.

9to5Mac describes this as a "halo effect" brought by the iPhone Fold to the regular iPhone 18 lineup.

The iPhone Air and the iPhone Fold

Before the iPhone Air was confirmed earlier this month, sources claimed that it would be the iPhone 17 Air, and it is meant to be the introductory device before the foldable iPhone arrives. It was believed that the iPhone Air would pave the way for a foldable version of the iPhone to be possible, particularly as it would be the best option for a two-part device.

Throughout the years, Apple's iPhone designs have been chunkier compared to the flagship models of their rivals, and many have been reminiscing about the iPhone 6s, which was the previous "slimmest" model in the lineup.

The importance of the iPhone Air's current thickness and design is essential to developing the iPhone Fold, according to sources, potentially combining two slim phones with a hinge and making one massive center display.

Rumors have also speculated that the iPhone Fold is slated for a 2026 release date, with sources claiming that it will immediately follow the iPhone Air's debut, which has joined the iPhone 17 series' event.