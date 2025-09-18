OpenAI's New ChatGPT Age Filter: How the AI Decides If You're a Teen or an Adult

OpenAI is introducing a new feature that allows ChatGPT to discreetly guess your age before determining which iteration of the chatbot you'll use.

The system examines how you'll use the AI to determine if you're under the age of 18, so you don't have to worry about ID checks or birthdays.

How ChatGPT Guesses Your Age

ChatGPT doesn't verify IDs. Instead, it analyzes your writing patterns. According to TechRadar, factors like the tone of your questions, how you respond to corrections, your use of emojis, and even conversational style help the system decide if you might be under 18.

If you're a 24-year-old man asking about shifting from corporate to freelance, but writing like a moody teenager could still trigger the restricted mode.

OpenAI admits mistakes are inevitable since even advanced systems struggle to predict age accurately. When in doubt, ChatGPT defaults to the safer option, treating the user as a teenager.

ChatGPT's Teen-Specific Experience

If the system recognizes that a user will probably be a teen, ChatGPT automatically defaults to a safer, teen-oriented mode. That limited version bars lewd exchanges about hot topics like sex and takes a more guarded approach to subjects like depression and suicide. While adults can have these conversations in context, teens will get more "Sorry, I can't help with that" answers.

The vision is to make a version of ChatGPT that is emotionally safe for younger users but safeguards them from offensive content. For adults wrongly identified as being underage, verification options will be provided by OpenAI to regain access to the free version.

Introduced Parental Controls and Safety Features

The age-checking system is included as part of a larger suite of teen safety features. Parental controls will soon be added by OpenAI, enabling parents to connect accounts with the kids' profiles, impose time limits, and receive warnings if the system detects cues for "acute distress."

In severe situations where distress indicators seem acute and parents are out of touch, OpenAI has signaled that it will alert law enforcement to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the user.

OpenAI Aims to Achieve Responsible AI Use

By age-segmenting the ChatGPT experience, OpenAI is shifting towards a more tailored and conservative strategy for generative AI. The company understands that teens and adults have radically different risks interacting with AI, and this release shows it pays attention.

Nevertheless, it raises concerns for adults who might get flagged incorrectly. If your ChatGPT seems excessively cautious or sensitive all of a sudden, the system might have identified you as a teen. Then proving your age is the sole route to return to unbridled access.

