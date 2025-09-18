iPhone 17 Durability Tests: How Tough Are Apple's Newest Devices?

Apple's iPhone 17 series is looking to be its most resilient lineup to date. With new materials, reinforced glass, and extensive testing, the company is making a compelling argument that durability is no longer an Achilles' heel for its top-of-the-line phones.

But do the demos and videos hold up to the real world? Let's dig in.

iPhone Air Bend Test Reveals 'Bendgate' Worries

One of the most significant concerns about ultra-thin phones is that they bend too much. Apple appears bent on dispelling those fears with the iPhone Air. In its durability demo, a machine pressed 130 pounds of pressure squarely at the phone's midpoint, the area most likely to bend.

According to Tom's Guide, the iPhone Air remained in shape with no signs of warping and popped back to an absolutely flat surface. Even Tom's Guide Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonaur tried bending the phone live on air and testified to its ruggedness. This is a far cry from the infamous "bendgate" days of the iPhone 6.

iPhone 17 Scratch Test Tells More About Ceramic Shield 2

Apple has added Ceramic Shield 2 glass throughout the iPhone 17 range, stating that it is three times more scratch-resistant than the iPhone 16 range. During Apple's demo, the iPhone 17 was subjected to repeated scratches using a mineral tip tool.

After the test was over, Apple pointed out that the marks left behind were tool residue and not scratches on the glass. Although the exact hardness of the test tip was not mentioned, the wipe-clean outcome indicates the display resists impressively well against typical abrasion.

Can iPhone 17 Pro Survive Drop Test?

One of the most stressful tests any smartphone can undergo is the drop test. Apple showed the iPhone 17 Pro dropped from various heights onto assorted surfaces. After the impacts, no significant cracks or structural damage were evident, with only the normal bounce occurring on impact.

In comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which struggled more in third-party drop tests, the iPhone 17 Pro's performance looks like an obvious improvement. Apple's controlled testing environment, however, does not simulate unexpected real-world usage such as rough road surfaces or extreme weather conditions.

Durable, But Protect It Anyway

The iPhone 17 lineup most definitely appears more durable than previous models. From resistance to bending to scratch resistance and improved drop durability, Apple has made durability a key selling point.

All that being said, no phone is invincible. Despite these upgrades, regular wear and tear, accidental falls, and unexpected mishaps can still happen. For anyone spending money on Apple's latest series, the wisest decision is still to complement it with a good case and screen protector.

The iPhone 17 might finally put an end to critics who doubted its durability, but safeguarding your expensive investment is as crucial as ever.