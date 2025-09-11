Apple's iPhone 17 Series Finally Solves the PWM Dimming Problem

Apple successfully released the new iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air with promising features to improve the user experience, but something went under the radar during the announcement. One new feature is generating quite a commotion among fans.

The Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) method for screen dimming is the latest feature that can be a game-changer for those with screen brightness sensitivity.

What is Pulse Width Modulation

PWM is a method for dimming OLED screens by quickly turning the screen on and off. Though the process works well in regulating brightness, it may cause eye strain, headaches, and other discomforts for those not tolerant of low PWM rates. Apple, which has been previously criticized for employing low PWM rates, has improved this problem with a new solution for its newest iPhones.

Disabling PWM for Improved Comfort

Apple has been listening to users suffering from PWM discomfort and has added an option to disable it completely. To disable PWM dimming, users can now go to the Accessibility settings and choose Display Pulse Smoothing, MacRumors writes.

This feature operates by giving smoother output on the display at low brightness levels, which greatly minimizes eye strain and headaches due to the use of conventional PWM dimming techniques.

The description of the feature mentions that disabling PWM may impact display performance in some situations, particularly in low brightness, but it's nevertheless a welcome feature for those who want relief from PWM-induced discomfort.

Disables pulse width modulation to provide a different way to dim the OLED display, which can create a smoother display output at low brightness levels. Disabling PWM may affect low brightness display performance under certain conditions.

Why is This Feature Important?

Apple's remedy is a welcome solution for those sensitive to PWM, a regular complaint among users of older iPhone models. Android phone manufacturers, with the exceptions of Samsung and Google, have otherwise sidestepped the problem through the utilization of higher PWM rates.

Apple's introduction of this choice gives users more flexibility in seeking to avoid flicker at any price. But this brings us to the question of why not make both available?

Users might want the benefit of high PWM rates for better dimming, and yet still have the ability to disable it if they are sensitive. Apple's solution might become even more complete with this dual option.

Great Solution, But Still Room for Improvement

Although Apple's addition of PWM disabling is wonderful for sensitive users, most are still holding out for even greater customization, GSM Arena reports. The ability to select between a high PWM rate and a totally flicker-free screen in one device would be the best of both worlds. Maybe, someday, in later iPhone models, Apple will provide both choices to suit all users.

In other news, Tech Times reported that the now-slim MagSafe battery pack is available, but it's only exclusive to the iPhone Air.