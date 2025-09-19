Wi-Fi or Broadband? New UK Study Reveals Most Consumers Still Don't Know the Difference

Wi-Fi is a common term you can hear anywhere. When you see this word, "internet" and "broadband" quickly come to play. However, a recent TalkTalk survey says that only three-quarters of British adults know this term. Almost one in four consumers is unsure about it.

Broadband vs. Wi-Fi Misunderstanding

Even with the intense marketing of broadband services, the terms are often confused by many. Broadband describes the wired link into a building, whereas Wi-Fi is the radio signal broadcast by a router.

TalkTalk discovered that some of the respondents think broadband and Wi-Fi can be used interchangeably, or even that broadband is just an old name for Wi-Fi. This error could mean that marketing terminology and technical lingo regularly don't resonate with actual users.

Knowledge Gaps Around Connectivity Terms

There is a rapid loss of confidence in the understanding of connectivity terms as soon as the language turns technical. While 76% stated that they know "Wi-Fi," barely half reported that they know what "fiber" stands for, even with non-stop advertising about fiber broadband.

"IP address," "LAN," and "FTTP" are the lowest-scoring terms, with most admitting that they know little or nothing about them. Even on security, only slightly more than half stated that they understand what VPNs are, even though there is an onslaught of VPN adverts all over the UK.

Clear Communication is Underrated

Consumers don't blame themselves for the confusion. Instead, the majority believe telecom companies should simplify their language, according to TechRadar.

TalkTalk recognized the problem, with Product, Experience, and Propositions Director Steve Wallage observing that the sector has not kept up with how consumers tend to communicate.

Wi-Fi is a staple in all our homes, yet as an industry, we haven't kept up with the times when we talk to our customers. Our latest research tells us that people prefer to communicate in the same way that they speak, without jargon, and our industry should reflect that.

Almost nine in 10 stressed that providers need to communicate without jargon, while 62% admitted complex terminology leaves them feeling overwhelmed. More than half said technical wording makes technology-related information hard to understand.