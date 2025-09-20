Trump Gives TikTok US Deal Update After Call With China's President, But It's Not What You Expect

President Donald J. Trump shared a new update about the TikTok US Deal after his Friday-scheduled phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, claiming that they have made progress on this matter.

However, the update from Trump is not what the world expects to hear, and while Trump points toward good news, there are significantly limited details as to what took place during the call.

Trump Gives TikTok US Deal Update After Call With China

Earlier today, President Trump shared an announcement over at Truth Social and claimed that the call with Chinese President Xi Jinping had finished with significant updates on the TikTok US Deal. According to Trump, China and the United States have "made progress" on the TikTok sale to an American group, which will soon take over the Chinese platform.

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China," Trump said. "We made progress on many very important issues, including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal."

Trump revealed that he appreciates President Xi's "approval" of the TikTok deal, following almost an entire year of back-and-forth negotiations with China to broker the United States' many different proposals.

Since January of this year, China has already green-lit the US TikTok sale under the Trump administration, with the US President suggesting a 50-50 ownership between ByteDance and an American group.

Trump TikTok Deal: Not the Update You Were Expecting

As delighted as President Trump was with his recent call with the Chinese president, there are many details yet unknown regarding the deal. Trump's announcement does not have any details regarding what China has approved and what progress they made during the said call.

The Verge noted that Trump's latest update was "ambiguous," especially as it also had negating information on what took place during the call. According to the publication, Trump's remarks saying that he appreciates the TikTok approval made it sound like the deal is already set, but in the earlier part of his statement, he said that they only "made progress" during the call.

Trump is yet to reveal the people, companies, or organizations behind the TikTok US deal, which he initially regarded as a "very wealthy" group looking to purchase the platform and take over ByteDance's app.

Moreover, Trump also failed to mention anything about ByteDance handing over the source code and the United States having an American version of the app meant for the region.

Nevertheless, Trump revealed that he and the Chinese president are speaking yet again by phone and meeting in person at the APEC summit taking place in Korea on October 31 to November 1.