TikTok Adds Voice Notes, Photo and Video Sharing Feature to DMs

TikTok has introduced a massive update to its direct messages (DMs). Previously, users could only send text, GIFs, stickers, and TikTok-made photos or videos. However, with this latest development, users can now share voice notes, photos, and videos, with other users.

The DMs feature on TikTok has made it possible for users to connect and converse on the platform, but it previously offered limited features, which frustrated some users.

TikTok Adds Voice Notes, Photo and Video Sharing to DMs

TechCrunch reported that TikTok shared with the publication that it is adding various new features to its Direct Messages experience as it will soon allow users to share different kinds of media. There are two main features that TikTok is adding to the DMs, and this includes the ability to send voice notes, as well as photos and videos to mutuals, friends, and more.

First, users may record audio messages directly on the chats and send voice notes of up to 60 seconds long.

Users likewise have the capabilities to send up to nine images or videos to other users in the DMs platform for each message. Users may then follow it up with more images, should they wish to send more.

These features are reportedly coming to both private messages as well as group chats users have on the platform.

When to Get the New TikTok DMs Features

According to TikTok, the feature is not yet available. However, the company is actively working on rolling it out and expects users to receive access within the next couple of weeks.

DMs remain unavailable to users under 16 years of age, while there are several safety features available for users aged 16 to 18. Users over 18 may still opt to turn on this safety feature to prevent harmful or harassing media from being received.

TikTok's Features Available Now

TikTok is still continuing its operations in the United States, and this gives millions of Americans the capabilities to share content and follow the trends brought on by the platform. The company currently leading its development has been regularly bringing updates, including its For You page or the FYP, which recently added a Manage Topics feature and AI Keyword Filters.

Generative AI has a significant presence within TikTok as it adopted the latest technology to its platform, first with its built-in chatbot known as Tako that assisted users with information regarding the trends and talks in the app. Later on, TikTok added a feature called AI Alive, which offers a way to transform images into videos for the Stories feature.

TikTok has made it clear that it is prioritizing mental health with its previously introduced Wind Down feature, which it later expanded to improve teen usage on the app with features like Guided Meditation and bedtime schedules.