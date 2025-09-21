A luxury tech device from Montblanc has now been announced, and it's called the Digital Paper.

It is comprised of writing tablet and pen for digital notes, offering a unified, luxurious experience for various e-paper needs.

Montblanc Digital Paper Brings Luxurious e-Ink Writing Tablet

The Verge has shared a new report about the Montblanc Digital Paper.

The Montblanc Digital Paper is not an ordinary tablet, particularly as it looks to deliver a new kind of experience featuring its instruments "that inspire writing." The company said that it is bringing its brand into the world of digital writing with the new Digital Paper paired with its accessory, the Digital Pen, all in one package.

The report noted that the device features a 3740 mAh battery, and it is already a considerable power cell for a tablet whose only focus is writing and storing files or notes of a user. Montblanc's Digital Paper also features a device that is encased in an aluminum shell, together with a leather side bar that would house the pen accessory where it could magnetically attach and charge.

Users may enjoy different experiences on the Montblanc Digital Paper, including writing down notes, sketching on the tablet, and annotating digital files such as PDFs and e-books in the EPUB format. While the device does not ooze with significant technological advancements, it certainly is a new take on luxury writing.

How Much Does Montblanc's Digital Paper Cost?

The Montblanc Digital Paper is now available on the company's website for $905, and it comes with three color options, including Mystery Black, Cool Grey, and Elixir Gold. The e-pen's color would also be dependent on the writing tablet's colorway, with the Mystery Black getting the classic black, Cool Grey getting a white and silver, and Elixir Gold featuring a cream and gold accessory.

The Montblanc Digital Pen was inspired by the company's Meisterstück ballpoint pen. The Digital Pen features three types of tips that users may interchange, and these include the Linen, Matte, and Smooth tips.

These were crafted to replicate the different paper textures users write on instead of doing this on its screens, featuring over 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Users could share the notes they made or files they annotated, with Montblanc also offering a secure cloud where all of the owner's files would be stored safely, said the company. There are also different templates users could use, which also integrate a search function.

The Montblanc Digital Paper's price tag costs significantly more than a 512 GB A16 iPad ($649) with a USB-C Apple Pencil accessory ($79), which only totals $728.