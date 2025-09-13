Apple October Event Coming? Roadmap Rumors Claim New Devices Are Launching Soon

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air, but a new rumor suggests that an October event is coming, and this time, it will focus on what the company has lined up in its roadmap.

Earlier this year and throughout the months, multiple reports have surfaced about Apple's 2025 roadmap, which features various devices slated for updates or new releases. Historically, Apple has had October events to introduce new devices to the market, but these were not consistent in a specific lineup only, delivering different kinds of tech in what has always been the last launch of the year.

Apple October Event: Roadmap Rumors New Tech Coming

According to a new report by 9to5Mac, the roadmap of technological developments that was discussed via earlier rumors and speculations may still be coming this year, and this would be via an October event. In previous years, Apple was known for holding two Fall events in a year, with one being the September showcase, which is usually meant for the iPhones and their accessories, and the October event for Macs.

Apple has not exactly been strict in using its October event exclusively for Macs, and this could also be the case this year as the roadmap focuses on the other tech goodies the company has developed over the years.

The latest report claimed that there are five potential products that could make up the October Fall event this year, with each previously rumored or speculated to be sharing new versions for late 2025. This includes the likes of:

Vision Pro 2

M5 iPad Pro

HomePod mini 2

AirTag 2

Apple TV 4K (A17 Pro)

This October may not focus on the Mac, unlike most of the previous events held in the month, but the new computers from the Cupertino tech giant are still lined up, with an M5 MacBook Pro slightly delayed for an early 2026 release.

It was initially expected that a list of new Macs would make their debut later this year, specifically by October, but recent reports suggested that Apple could delay these devices, especially with the M5-powered 'pro' computer.

What to Expect From a Potential October Event?

Should the five products mentioned above get an October event, it would be a massive showcase for Apple as these are some of the non-iPhone and non-Mac devices much-awaited by the public.

Starting off with the M5 iPad Pro, reports claimed that there would be significant tweaks and upgrades coming to the flagship iPad, which was delayed from its supposed March or Spring event this year. It was rumored to arrive with two front cameras, one for portrait and one for landscape orientation, but that no longer makes sense because of the iPhone 17 series' Center Stage camera which can capture landscape images in portrait mode.

Next, the Vision Pro 2 has been heavily rumored since last year, with Apple looking towards updating its spatial computer headset immediately after its February 2024 release. There have been various differences regarding the chip it will use, but it would also reportedly feature the M5 processor.

That being said, there were also reports of the new version of the AirTags, an upgraded Apple TV 4K, which is getting the A17 Pro chipset, and the first update to 2020's HomePod mini.