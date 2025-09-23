Samsung Quietly Revives a Popular Weather Feature in One UI 8.5 After User Backlash

Samsung has started to bring back a removed feature for the One UI 8.5 update. Some Galaxy users complain that the apps on the Android 15 update are unstable, and there's no way they can use the rest of them.

Among the most hyped-up deletions was pollen tracking from Samsung's Weather application, an option highly prized by allergy patients. The concern came quickly, with grievances appearing on Reddit, Samsung communities, and technology forums everywhere online.

Pollen Tracking To Come Back in One UI 8.5

Samsung apparently heard you. Per a leaked One UI 8.5 build, the pollen monitoring feature returns. The returned pollen card within the Weather app again shows comprehensive information about tree, grass, and ragweed pollen. All three are represented with severity ratings: "None," "Low," and "Moderate," so users can more easily follow conditions at a glance.

According to Android Authority, this is a refreshing shift from One UI 7, in which users needed to scroll down the app and tap on a Weather Channel link to get pollen data outside of the app. The new method restores the ease of viewing the data right within the app itself.

Why Samsung Removed the Feature in the First Place

Samsung has not formally addressed the reason pollen tracking went away in the first place. It could have been a technical consideration related to the update deployment, or merely an effort to simplify app functionality. Whatever the case, the removal definitely hit a nerve with users who depend on reliable pollen information for everyday health and planning purposes.

Android Police reports that the early rollout of the pollen card in One UI 8.5 suggests that Samsung is on the case. By bringing back the feature, the company is demonstrating a desire to adjust according to customer complaints. This is a significant action in restoring confidence with its loyal Galaxy user base.

More Than Just a Fix: What Else to Expect

Although the comeback of pollen tracking is a highlight, One UI 8.5 will bring much more than one feature update. Samsung usually employs these small updates to streamline system stability, smooth the interface, and add lesser but significant improvements in apps and settings.

Based on Samsung's history, camera enhancements, performance smoothness updates, and a more advanced integration of Android 15 features are expected as part of the overall update. More details will come forward nearer to its release.

Samsung's One UI 7 update took away some fan favorites, but the One UI 8.5 update coming up appears to fix one of those mistakes. The return of pollen tracking in the Weather app is not merely about ease of use. This is all about listening to the users' demands.