Taylor Swift Accused of Using AI in Google Scavenger Hunt Videos by Swifties

Taylor Swift's release of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," has been met with an unexpected reaction from Swifties all over the globe as many have accused her of using generative AI to create some of her secret videos.

These secret videos were part of her latest marketing campaign for the new album. Instead of releasing this secret content directly on online media platforms, it was done through a Google scavenger hunt.

As fans immediately tried to look for the secret videos, fans who had unlocked parts of it were met with confusion as these seemingly looked AI-generated.

Taylor Swift Accused of Using AI in Her Secret Videos

TechCrunch has reported that Swifties are now calling out Taylor Swift and Google regarding the use of generative AI in some parts of the secret videos that could be found by following a scavenger hunt.

This scavenger hunt is part of the promotional campaign of the latest album dropped by the multi-Grammy award-winning singer, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Google's post on their Instagram page shows an aerial view of the Earth, and then zooms into an orange door, which was said to unlock the secret content.

Instead of die-hard Swifties jumping right into the scavenger hunt that begins with searching for "Taylor Swift" on Google, they immediately questioned the use of generative AI on the videos, wanting answers from both Google and Swift's camp.

Swifties Dismayed with Alleged AI Use of Singer

The 12-part video tease asks to scan QR codes across 12 cities, and Googling each clue leads to fans typing one word. This then leads to one orange door Swifties are asked to knock on 12 million times collectively.

However, each video was questioned by fans who say that they were made via generative AI, particularly Google's AI video platform, Veo 3. Some deduced that only parts of the video were made with AI, but others remain unsure as to what extent they used generative AI on.

Taylor Swift is using AI-generated videos to promote her new album 🤯



The future is here faster than you think… pic.twitter.com/yXV8YjtzzC — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) October 5, 2025

Taylor Swift versus Generative AI

Swift is among the many celebrities who were victimized by generative AI deepfakes, and this has sparked concerns from all over the internet regarding its regulation.

Early last year, Taylor Swift was subject to deepfaked AI images that depicted her in sexually explicit photos that became viral on social media, particularly X, garnering mixed reactions from the public.

It is known that Swift and her camp have asked for the removal of these images and have also considered filing a lawsuit to find the perpetrators, asking for help from the FBI.

Swift's likeness was used yet again, but this time, by then-Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump in one of his campaigns, where the singer was made to appear as Uncle Sam to endorse him. Swift claimed that this image has made her fears about AI resurface, following her being victimized by deepfake AI, and spoke up to combat online misinformation.

Now, fans are growing confused as to why Swift has allegedly voluntarily agreed to use generative AI to create her scavenger hunt secret videos, particularly as Swifties know to steer clear of everything AI after the singer got victimized.

That said, there are no comments from either Swift's or Google's camps regarding the alleged AI-generated videos as of press time.