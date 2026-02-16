Scientists Discover Massive Lava Tube Beneath Venus, Revealing Hidden Volcanic Secrets

A group of researchers from the University of Trento discovered what seems to be an important part of Venus' volcanic history. It was confirmed that an underground lava tube has existed beneath the surface of the planet.

With the discovery, the scientists were able to witness the subsurface volcanic structure of Venus using radar analysis.

Archival Radar Data Reveals Subsurface Structure

The findings, published in Nature, are based on archival data collected by Magellan, a NASA spacecraft that mapped Venus between 1990 and 1992 using synthetic aperture radar. Because Venus is cloaked in thick clouds of sulfuric acid and carbon dioxide, radar imaging remains the most effective way to study its surface.

According to one of the study's co-authors, Lorenzo Bruzzone, the team never had an opportunity before to observe the processes beneath the surface of Venus.

"The identification of a volcanic cavity is therefore of particular importance, as it allows us to validate theories that for many years have only hypothesized their existence."

The researchers were able to identify what appears to be a massive lava tube approximately one kilometer wide through examining subtle signs of surface collapse near Nux Mons.

If confirmed, the structure would be significantly larger than comparable lava tubes observed on Earth or Mars.

The cavity's roof is estimated to be about 150 meters thick, enclosing a cavern at least 375 meters high. Lava tubes typically form when fast-moving basaltic lava flows beneath a hardened crust. Once the lava drains, it leaves behind hollow tunnels capable of stretching for kilometers.

The Volcanic History of Earth's Twin Planet

Venus is widely regarded as one of the most volcanically active bodies in the solar system. Scientists have long theorized that its extreme geological past could have produced vast underground networks of lava tubes.

However, the planet's dense atmosphere and high surface temperatures, hot enough to melt lead, have made direct observation nearly impossible.

According to Gizmodo, this potential lava tube provides rare evidence supporting the theory that Venus' volcanic activity created extensive subsurface structures. Such formations could offer clues about how heat escapes from the planet's interior and how its surface evolved over billions of years.

Future Venus Missions Could Confirm the Discovery

Upcoming missions are expected to provide more definitive answers. NASA's VERITAS and the European Space Agency's EnVision, both scheduled for launch in 2031, will deploy advanced radar systems designed to map Venus' surface and subsurface in far greater detail than Magellan.

These missions could confirm whether the newly identified lava tube is an isolated structure or part of a much larger subterranean network. High-resolution radar imaging may also reveal additional collapsed sections or hidden cavities beneath volcanic regions.