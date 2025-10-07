Instagram Rings Will Award App's Top 25 Content Creators—But Who Are the Judges?

Meta has a new way to celebrate and award content creators on the platform, and it is called the Instagram Rings.

Starting this year, Instagram Rings will set out to be an annual thing for content creators on the platform, with the company claiming that it is set to celebrate the personalities that made an impact in the online world.

Instagram Rings Will Award the Top 25 Content Creators

Instagram has shared a post on X that introduces their latest way to celebrating the top content creators on the platform, which it calls the "Instagram Rings." The new award would be given to the top 25 content creators who have made a massive impact on Instagram.

Winners will have a golden ring encircling their display photo, which signifies the "Ring" they won.

Introducing Rings: an award from Instagram that’s all about celebrating those who aren’t afraid to take creative chances and do it their way. pic.twitter.com/fnRgq0j51i — Instagram (@instagram) October 6, 2025

Apart from the special golden border on their profile picture, Instagram will also gift these 25 top content creators on the platform with a real-life golden ring, which they could wear physically.

The Verge's report claimed that the promotional design Instagram went with could be confusing for users as the company opted for a horror-themed introduction of Instagram Rings, eerily similar to the Japanese horror franchise "The Ring." The awards are not, in any way, related to the horror flick as it is meant to celebrate the said content creators.

Who Would Serve as Instagram Rings' Judges?

Based on the video, there would be an ensemble of different renowned personalities joining the panel of judges who will select the 25 content creators. The panel includes the likes of award-winning director Spike Lee, Marc Jacobs, Marques Brownlee, Pat McGrath, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, and more.

According to The Verge, these judges would choose their favorite content creator and pool it amongst themselves to decide the top 25 to be awarded their Instagram Ring.

Apart from the digital and physical ring, content creators who would win the award would also get a chance to put a special twist on the like button in their posts.

There are different content creator awards shows present today. YouTube has its Creator Awards, which famously hands out plaque frames that celebrate a channel's subscriber count achievements.

Instagram hopes to do these awards annually, with this year's winners getting the rings displayed on their profile until next year's awards.