Instagram's iPad App Launches with Reels as Priority After Over a Decade

After a long wait of over a decade, Instagram's official iPad app has finally launched with the full-screen uncropped version of the multimedia sharing platform on the iPad. Originally, Meta has given iPad users the iPhone app version ported to the larger iPad screens, which made the app look pixelated and cropped.

It has long been requested by iPad users to have a native app for the platform. Over the years, the executives of Meta claimed that it was not a priority, but this has now changed.

Instagram's Official iPad App Launches Globally

Instagram's latest announcement surprised the world with the rollout of the official iPad app after 15 years since the app's initial launch.

According to the company, their development focused on redesigning the experience for the larger screens, specifically the iPadOS, because the Apple iPad is the only remaining platform without an optimized app version.

For users who already have the Instagram app installed on their iPad devices, they do not need to delete it and download a new one as this latest version comes in the form of a software update from the App Store.

Reels Is the Priority on Instagram iPad

In the latest announcement by Instagram, the company has stressed making Reels the first thing users will see when opening the iPad version of the app. The interface of the Instagram iPad app will remain the same. Stories will remain at the top and the main content will feature a scrollable feed but will automatically take users to navigate Reels content.

The tabs will be available on the left-hand side of the screen, whether in portrait or landscape mode, making it easy to switch between Feeds like Following, Friends, and Latest.

The Long Wait for iPad's Instagram

Over the years, Meta and Instagram were met with questions from fans and users when the official iPad app would arrive. Time and time again, they were told that it was not a priority of the company. Both Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri have been regularly asked the question of when Instagram will deliver an iPad app, but both have always shot down the queries.

An announcement from Mosseri in 2023 dismayed fans and users as the Instagram boss claimed that they are not yet developing the native iPad version of the platform. The same kind of answers were given to them in 2024.

However, earlier this year, reports claimed that Meta and Instagram were working on the iPad version of the app. Rumors significantly excited fans and users with the news erupting amidst TikTok's US sale fiasco.

After Meta released the native iPad version of WhatsApp, many speculated that the Instagram app will be next. However, at that moment, it was still speculation.

Several months later, Meta and Instagram have now shocked the world with the official iPad app's release, giving users the full version of the platform on Apple's tablets.