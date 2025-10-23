Instagram Stories' Restyle Tool Now Applies Meta AI Edits on Images After Video Rollout

Instagram Stories' latest feature, the Restyle tool, has received a significant upgrade as it now applies Meta AI edits to your images, which you can tweak before uploading.

Previously, the feature only brought AI-powered edits to videos, with the earlier version offering only a few presets to tweak clips before uploading and delivering improvements based on your chosen edit.

This new version of the Restyle tool offers a prompt box that allows users to tell Meta AI what kind of edit they would like to do on their chosen images and videos.

Instagram Stories Restyle Tool Applies Meta AI Edits to Images

According to the latest blog post shared by Meta, the latest Restyle tool, which was previously limited to videos and offering preset edits, now gets an upgrade that brings AI-powered edits to images.

Through this feature, users who are fond of uploading images to their Instagram Stories may use the Restyle tool alone for their different editing needs, especially if it requires generative AI tweaks. Based on Meta's examples, users will now get a prompt box that will allow them to freely tell Meta AI what kind of edits or tweaks they would like done for their chosen image.

To use the new feature, users need to go about their regular way of uploading their chosen media to Instagram Stories by either swiping from left to right, clicking on the "+" icon on their profile photo on the top-left corner or the "+" button on the bottom tab, and choosing Story.

Next, users have to choose the image they would like to upload and then look for the paintbrush icon to get started with Restyle.

After editing, users only need to tap on "Done" to finalize their edits, then they may choose to upload the AI-generated edited version, save it, add text, add GIFs, add Music, or other tweaks to the regular Instagram Stories edits.

There are a few presets on Restyle's AI image editing capabilities, like adding, removing, or changing certain elements on the photo, but users may also opt to type it directly into the prompt bar and tell Meta AI what exactly they would like done.

Restyle Tool Was Previously Exclusive to Videos

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the company's CEO previously introduced the Restyle tool to Instagram Stories before, and it brings AI-powered editing to videos when it first rolled out. It is also important to note that this feature was previously a limited rollout to users.

This latest update looks towards a wider rollout to users and applies edits to both images and videos.