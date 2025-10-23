Apple Will Reportedly Skip iPhone 19 to Release iPhone 20 for Anniversary

Apple is currently at the iPhone 17, and if we follow the pattern, 2026 will get the iPhone 18.

However, a new report claims that by 2027, the company will release the iPhone 20 instead of the iPhone 19 as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the smartphone lineup.

Apple's iPhone 20 Is Coming in 2027

Omdia Chief Researcher, Heo Moo-yeol, spoke at a conference in Seoul, and touched on previous claims that the 2027 smartphone from Apple is set to be called the iPhone 20, according to ETNews (via MacRumors). There will reportedly be a shake-up in Apple's 2027 iPhone releases as there would be multiple releases for that year.

First, it has been revealed that Apple will release the iPhone 18e in the first half of 2027, making the budget smartphone a regular release. In the second half of the year, Apple will follow it up with the iPhone 20 series release as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

That said, the second half of 2027 would also see the next-generation iPhone Air and a 2nd-gen foldable iPhone.

20th Anniversary Reportedly Means Skipping iPhone 19

The 20th anniversary celebration of Apple will reportedly yet again skip a number 9 device in its lineup as in 2027, there would be no iPhone 19 coming.

However, a previous report by ETNews noted that come next year, Apple may skip the iPhone 18 base variant for the second-half releases and only share "Pro" versions for the second half.

iPhone X History Is Repeating

Apple shocked the world with its unorthodox naming of smartphones when its 10th anniversary came up.

The Cupertino tech giant released the iPhone 8 alongside the iPhone X, its tenth-anniversary smartphone, which not only skipped the iPhone 9, but also opted for the roman numeral numbering system for the number 10.

This resulted in initial speculations that iPhone X will initiate Apple's next naming system.

While that was true, it only lasted for one year as in 2018, they introduced the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. In the following year, Apple reverted to the numeral system with 2019's iPhone 11, and this is still the case until today.

There have been speculations on how Apple will play out the next decade of the iPhone, especially as the numbering system saw another hitch. Early speculations claimed that the 20th anniversary release could be called the iPhone XX.