A new report from an analyst shares a rumor regarding the iPhone Fold, with the speculated foldable smartphone set to have a combination of aluminum and titanium for its frame.

Previous rumors claimed that Apple would feature a pure titanium frame on the said device and then feature a combination of different materials for its hinge.

iPhone Fold Rumor: Aluminum, Titanium Combination for Frame

A new report from 9to5Mac states that Apple analyst Jeff Pu has shared new details on what to expect from the upcoming foldable device dubbed the "iPhone 18 Fold." Here, the analyst predicts that the foldable iPhone would feature a combination of aluminum and titanium for its build, but it was not clarified by the source what these materials would be used for.

It is important to note that the said use of these materials could point to various aspects of the device. First, Pu may be referring to use of the combination of aluminum and titanium for the frame or chassis alone.

However, it was argued by 9to5Mac that a previous report from Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will use stainless steel and titanium for the foldable, with titanium used exclusively for its casing. Its hinge, on the other hand, would feature a combination of stainless steel and titanium.

iPhone Fold Is Releasing Alongside iPhone 18, Says Analyst

Pu's latest scoop claims the foldable device from Apple will be released next year.

However, this remains unconfirmed, and other speculations point to either a 2026 or 2027 timeline for the iPhone Fold.

Rumors and Speculations About the iPhone Fold

Since last year, there have been reports about what the plans are for Apple's first foldable smartphone. Some of the rumors claim that it will be a massive device that would be larger by a few inches compared to the iPad mini, featuring a book-type fold like the Galaxy Z Fold, a crease-free screen.

It also rumored to bring back the Touch ID and make use of titanium.

It is also believed that the iPhone Fold would be heavily reliant on the iPhone Air, with many analysts claiming that it is the blueprint for the foldable device, and its thin stature would be crucial to the new model.

Apart from the rumors above, it is also believed that the iPhone Fold will feature an eSIM-only setup and feature four camera lenses in the device—two for the rear, one for the main unfolded screen, and one for its outer display.

Since the release of the iPhone Air, analysts and sources believe that it already holds much information about what to expect from the iPhone Fold, with the foldable device set to be a fusion of two iPhone Airs.