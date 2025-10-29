PSA: Update Your Starlink Software Before Nov. 17 to Avoid Deactivation, Internet Issues

Starlink has recently announced that users need to update their satellite internet dishes by November 17 to continue using the service and avoid any problems that come with the deadline.

For Starlink users who fail to update their dishes, they could face different issues with the service, including the service being completely unusable or deactivated.

Update Your Starlink Dishes Before November 17

Users on Reddit have shared that they have recently received emails from Starlink, which ask them to update their satellite dishes as part of the latest ongoing improvements of the company. Starlink did not specify what areas or factors they are trying to improve in their service, but they highlighted that it is for "security, performance, and reliability."

According to Starlink's highlighted message to subscribers, "It is critical you perform this software update before November 17, or your Starlink will no longer function."

Starlink's support page also posted a document last October 27, which addressed the matter of software updates for the terminals, and these notifications are for users who have significantly outdated devices. Should users fail to do the updates, there are two outcomes stated on the support page.

The first one is the most severe outcome, and that is that some dishes would be completely inoperable if users fail to update them before November 17. Next, the lighter consequence would be that some terminals would be unable to connect to the internet and remain unable to do so until they perform the software update.

As to how Starlink will decide which devices or accounts face the harsher repercussions, the company did reveal any information.

Read Also: Starlink Outage Triggers Meme Frenzy as Millions Lose Internet Globally

Here's How to Update Your Starlink Dishes

The update for the Starlink terminal is fairly easy to do as users only need to bring out their satellite dishes from their homes or storage, plug them into their power source, and wait for the update.

Starlink terminals automatically update when it is connected to power and if placed outside, so this means that users no longer need to take extra steps for it to receive the software it needs.

According to a report by PCMag, the update would take users around 15 to 30 minutes to complete. The report noted that users do not need to worry about having the Starlink terminal under clear skies to receive the update as placing it outside is enough to complete it.

Furthermore, users do not need an active Starlink subscription to perform the necessary update to the terminal, and all they are required to do is follow the steps in the app. The support page validated this, saying that users would not be charged for completing the update.

The message Starlink sent was meant for those who have paused their subscriptions or have already canceled them.